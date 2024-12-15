Cop, civilian arrested after two-vehicle accident involving police car

Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old Lance Corporal of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and a 29-year-old driver were arrested, Saturday morning, after being involved in a two-vehicle accident on the Good Hope Railway Embankment Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Both the police vehicle and the car the civilian was driving were damaged.

The duo was identified as Lance Corporal Jamal Thompson and Reinaldo O’Selmo.

Police reported that the incident occurred at about 03:45h.

Investigations revealed that the police vehicle was proceeding east along the northern drive lane on the Good Hope Railway Embankment Road with the flashlights on, while motor car bearing registration number #PVV 6015 was proceeding out of the Good Hope Access Road.

“When it (car) reached the T-junction, the car made a right turn onto Good Hope Railway Embankment Road and into the path of the Police vehicle,” police said in the report.

Subsequently, the right front side of the police vehicle collided with the back of the car and both vehicles were damaged. Police said that a Notice of Intended Prosecution was served on both drivers, who are in custody assisting with the investigation.