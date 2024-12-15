BRIBERY AND OTHER FORMS OF CORRUPTION MUST BE ERADICATED FROM GUYANESE SOCIETY

PAT DIAL

Kaieteur News – From time to time various Ministers as Heads of Government Departments and officials of the Private Sector have spoken out against corruption which exists in both Governmental and Private Sector. Full and concerted action against corruption was however only seriously initiated when Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Hon Gail Texeira held an anti-Corruption workshop in partnership with the Private Sector at the end of last November. Both Government and Private Sector expressed their intention and aspiration to eradicate corruption.

They pointed out the effects of corruption, all of which were negative, which included the slowing up of governmental and private sector activity leading to inefficiency and the increase in costs of all business transactions. and that in all of this, national development was retarded. It weakens the moral fibre of both parties to a corrupt transaction and this human degradation increases with the passing of time. The governmental spokespersons stressed that eradicating the Culture of Corruption which they link with Human Rights, would result in a clean society. The Private Sector on the other hand, felt that the Court System was too dilatory and the Laws affecting Corruption need to be solidified and modernized and that the punitive aspects of the Law need to be greatly strengthened; if these reforms were effectuated, corrupt persons would cease to assume that they could escape the net of the Law with impunity.

The words of Minister Gail Texeira postulates the rejection of the Culture of Corruption: “What has to be developed consciously is a new culture that is not based on the view held by some that you have to grease someone’s hand to get something built where the systems work transparently and fairly and people trust them to do so. We need to have a new culture where people feel if they want a passport or put in a tender for a contract, they don’t have to grease anybody’s palm. . . And this requires, at all levels of the Public Service and Private Sector, a zero tolerance for persons offering or asking for bribes”.

Ramesh Dookhoo, speaking on behalf of the Private Sector, called for the quickening of the Court procedures and the consolidation of the anti-corruption legislation, thus making them more effective: “You need to take all these pieces of legislation and have a holistic anti-Corruption Legislation in Guyana, which makes it easier for the Police, the Regulators and everybody else to take you to Court and be successful. The penalties would have to be harsh, so that you wouldn’t even want to risk it”.

Though the exorcising bribery and other forms of corruption from Guyanese Society may appear to be a very difficult uphill task, in reality, it is not because until the beginning of the 1960’s bribery and corruption were unknown in the Public Service and the Private Sector and this Culture of cleanliness and transparency in business dealings was the norm. The induction of Corruption was strangely done by the post-Independence Guyanese State which was undemocratic. When Democracy was restored in the 1990’s , the successor Democratic state was unable to focus its full attention on the elimination of corruption which had taken fairly deep roots and continued. The present serious effort being initiated by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, the Private Sector and various NGOs to restore Guyana to its former Corruption-free status will be met with success since the majority of Guyanese people and institutions wish to exorcise bribery and corruption from their Society.

To quicken the pace of permanently eliminating bribery and corruption, we would suggest the following: In addition to the great efforts made by State and Private Sector, we would suggest that in all training programs which are mounted by both State and Private Sector, a 45-minute session on corruption should be included; the Heads of Government Departments should keep greater surveillance over their offices and should be willing to enquire into any complaint or suspicion of corruption; and at the primary school level, some reading matter nurturing honesty and anti-corruption should be included. In the days of the British Empire, the Royal Readers, which were used in primary schools, promoted patriotism, Honesty and anti-corruption with much success and likewise, this culture could be revived today.