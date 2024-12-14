Latest update December 14th, 2024 1:54 AM
Dec 14, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- A 40-year-old woman was on Thursday electrocuted while operating a machine at her Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) workplace.
Dead is Sherly Winter, a mother of one. Winter was reportedly employed at Flexotech Inc.
Winter’s sister-in-law told Kaieteur News that the incident occurred around 11:00h. She said that the woman was operating the machine at the time of the incident. Winter was rushed to the Diamond Public Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Meanwhile, Occupational Safety and Health Officer (OSH) Gwen King disclosed that the Ministry of Labour has launched an investigation into the fatal incident.
(Woman electrocuted at Diamond workplace)
