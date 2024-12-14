Latest update December 14th, 2024 1:54 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Sites of horrendous tragedies should be left undisturbed

Dec 14, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor

Much is being said since it was announced to open up Jonestown as a tourist destination site.

There are similarities between the Jonestown tragedy and the Titanic tragedy, though their scales are different.

Since the finding of the Titanic at the bottom of the Atlantic, several years ago, there has been several expeditions to the site, though not as a tourist destination.  The last expedition, ended tragically.  It is argued the Titanic resting at the bottom of the Atlantic, now being disintegrated rapidly, should be left undisturbed for the souls lost in the tragedy.  But there continues to be expeditions being planned and in the making to the site.

The debate will continue whether sites of horrendous tragedies should be opened up for public display.

For me, Jonestown like the Titanic should be left alone, undisturbed, in memory of those who lost their lives so tragically.

Shamshun Mohamed

(Sites of horrendous tragedies should be left undisturbed)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Dream debut: Jangoo hits magnificent 104* to lead West Indies to 3-0 ODI series sweep over Bangladesh

Dream debut: Jangoo hits magnificent 104* to lead West Indies to 3-0...

Dec 13, 2024

SportsMax – On the back of a magnificent debut century by Amir Jangoo, the West Indies completed a 3-0 ODI series sweep over Bangladesh with a four-wicket triumph in the third game at Warner...
Read More
Guyana bounced out of FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup in Puerto Rico

Guyana bounced out of FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup in...

Dec 13, 2024

VMFA concludes year with memorable Football Festival

VMFA concludes year with memorable Football...

Dec 13, 2024

Resounding success for Region 6 CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited-GTTA/MoE  National Schools Table Tennis C/ships

Resounding success for Region 6 CNOOC Petroleum...

Dec 13, 2024

GCC hosts stellar awards ceremony following successful 2024

GCC hosts stellar awards ceremony following...

Dec 13, 2024

CSEC PE Golf Numbers Rising Due to Guyana Golf Association Efforts

CSEC PE Golf Numbers Rising Due to Guyana Golf...

Dec 13, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]