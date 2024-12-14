Latest update December 14th, 2024 1:54 AM
Dec 14, 2024 Letters
Dear Editor
Much is being said since it was announced to open up Jonestown as a tourist destination site.
There are similarities between the Jonestown tragedy and the Titanic tragedy, though their scales are different.
Since the finding of the Titanic at the bottom of the Atlantic, several years ago, there has been several expeditions to the site, though not as a tourist destination. The last expedition, ended tragically. It is argued the Titanic resting at the bottom of the Atlantic, now being disintegrated rapidly, should be left undisturbed for the souls lost in the tragedy. But there continues to be expeditions being planned and in the making to the site.
The debate will continue whether sites of horrendous tragedies should be opened up for public display.
For me, Jonestown like the Titanic should be left alone, undisturbed, in memory of those who lost their lives so tragically.
Shamshun Mohamed
(Sites of horrendous tragedies should be left undisturbed)
