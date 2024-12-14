Over 5000 police awarded $173M for crime fighting

…Best Cop walks away with more than $750k

Kaieteur News-The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Thursday awarded some 5,018 police ranks at its annual Christmas Awards Ceremony.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ravindradat Budhram said that number of awardees have been significantly increased from last year.

“Last year we awarded 4, 336 persons and that is police only,” Budhram revealed while stressing that members of the Community Policing Groups (CPG) were excluded.

“This year we are awarding, 5,018 ranks,” he pointed out noting that CPGs were catered for this year.

The increase in awardees is because of an increase in incentives for the Force. Last year, the Force received an incentive of $150 million but according to Budhram this year it has increased to $173 million.

Among some of the new additions to list of awards included this year are sports awards such as GPF’s Sportsman and Woman awards.

Copping those awards were Woman Police Constable Lovell for her excellence in Athletics and Assistant Superintendent, Beaton for his excellence in martial arts.

Civil employees were also among the employees who received awards, including those who work with the Force’s command centers.

Sportsmen who are not part of the Force but represent the Police Force’s sports teams received awards. Guyana’s National Cricketer, Kemol Savory, who is a member of the Police Force First Division Cricket team received an award.

The Best Prize of the day, however, went the Force’s Best Cop of the year, Cadet Officer Prince. He walked away with over $750,000 in cash. Apart from a cash award and a trophy from the GPF, Cadet Officer Prince received cash awards from Queensway Security and Secure Innovations and Concepts.

The Cadet Officer was trained by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and is reportedly second-in-command at the Force’s narcotics branch.

The ‘runner-up best cop of the year’ award went to Detective Inspector Seitaram from Region Eight, who has been serving the Force for 18 years. He too walked away with a cash prize.

Other notable awardees included, six ranks from the Georgetown Policing Division who reportedly cracked the Toucan Distributors multi-million-dollar robbery. The awardees are Assistant Superintendent Bacon, Sergeant Miller, Corporal Jai Singh, Corporal Higgins, Corporal Pyle, Constable Lynch and Constable Persaud.

On July 3, 2024 bandits disguised as police officers snatched $18 million from the company’s manager while he was about to deposit the cash in the vault of a city bank.

Ranks were able to crack the case, recover some of the cash, arrest a suspect and charge him. The suspect is presently before the courts.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) as per norm received some thick envelopes of cash awards for cracking major cases.

The Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) led by Assistant Commissioner Fazil Karimbaksh was also rewarded $650,000 cash for outstanding investigations into money laundering, extortion and larceny by public servants.

