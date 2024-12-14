(Minibus driver, conductor who assaulted man arrested)

Latest update December 14th, 2024 1:54 AM

Dec 14, 2024

Kaieteur News- Two men, who were caught on camera assaulting a driver in his vehicle on the Success Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) were on Thursday arrested.

The video posted on Guyana Uncut’s Facebook page involved a minibus driver, his conductor and the victim, who was in another vehicle. The footage showed the minibus driver driving his vehicle into the lane of the victim’s car, blocking him from driving.

Screenshot showing the two suspects assaulting the driver on the Success Public Road, ECD.

The two men, were seen at the drivers’ seat hitting the man. Several of the passengers who were in the minibus exited as they witnessed the assault.

“Traffic Chief Mahendra Singh said both men (the Driver and Conductor) were arrested shortly after that incident and placed in custody at BV (Beterverwagting) police station. They were later released on $50,000 bail, each,” police said on Friday.

