(Man sentenced to two years in prison for stealing woman’s phone)

Kaieteur News- Two men were on Friday jointly charged with the offence of Larceny from a Person, when they appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The accused are 22-year-old Leon Harris, an unemployed resident of Meadow Bank Squatting Area, and 25-year-old Alkleyon McCollin, a labourer from Lot 71 Rahaman Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The duo is accused of stealing a Samsung Galaxy S24, valued at $200,000, from Bibi Hussain, and an iPhone 6S, valued at $70,000, from Amanda Williams. The incidents occurred on December 11, 2024, on Water Street, Stabroek, Georgetown, and Longden Street, Georgetown.

Both men were arraigned before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty, who read the charges to them. McCollin pleaded not guilty to both charges, while Harris pleaded guilty to stealing Williams’ phone but not to stealing Hussain’s.

During the court proceedings, Harris appeared confused and struggled to understand the legal terms. Before making his plea, Harris asked the magistrate if the larceny charge was bailable. He then explained that he saw Hussain’s phone fall to the ground, and he picked it up.

“I planned to go and give it back to her, but I ran away with the phone to feed my daughter,” Harris admitted. He also claimed that Williams’ phone had fallen as well. “I picked it up and I run away,” he stated.

After a back-and-forth exchange with the magistrate, Harris admitted to stealing Williams’ phone but denied taking Hussain’s. He also mentioned that he had been struggling with personal issues, explaining, “I get lil problems and I does go to the ward to collect tablets, I wasn’t thinking straight.”

McCollin, on the other hand, was represented by attorney Jermaine Jarvis. Jarvis argued that his client had no involvement in the theft. He explained that after Harris took the phone, Harris had asked McCollin if he was going to Durban Park and requested a ride. Jarvis contended that McCollin had only given Harris a lift and was unaware of the theft. He requested that McCollin be granted reasonable bail.

Meanwhile, one of the victims, Williams, testified in court. The woman told the court that she was holding her phone at the Route 44 bus park when she felt it slip from her hand.

“I felt the phone come out my hand and I saw him run away with the phone,” she said.

The prosecution objected to bail, citing the seriousness and prevalence of the crime. The prosecutor explained that Harris had snatched Hussain’s phone and fled in the direction of Demico House. He then continued his escape to the Route 44 bus park, where he took Williams’ phone.

McCollin was allegedly waiting for Harris at the bus park, and the two then fled the scene together. The prosecution also revealed that CCTV footage captured the incident.

After hearing both sides, Magistrate McGusty ruled that McCollin be remanded to prison. He scheduled to return to court on January 10, 2024. On the other hand, Harris, who had pleaded guilty to stealing Williams’ phone, was sentenced to two years in prison.

