GPL blames road, drainage works for collapse of utility poles

…causing 24hr-blackout affecting 2000 South Ruimveldt residents

Kaieteur News- The Guyana Power Light Inc. (GPL) has blamed ongoing road and drainage works for the collapse of its concrete light poles which caused a 24-hour power outage in South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

According to GPL, some 2000 households were without electricity as its employees worked to restore power. Power was eventually restored sometime around 19:40 hrs. on Friday.

Power was disrupted around 19:00 hrs. on Thursday. Shortly thereafter, videos and photographs of concrete utility poles hanging dangerously over Aubrey Barker Road, in the vicinity of Spurwing Drive, South Ruimveldt began circulating.

The viral circulation of photographs on social media resulted in widespread concern for safety as the GPL workers rushed to remedy the situation.

Residents blamed the road contractors for the disaster that not only left them in darkness but without access to the roadway.

GPL in a press release stated that its team was on the ground after receiving a report around 20:07 hrs. about the fallen poles

“At approximately 20:07 hrs this evening, the Guyana Power and Light received a report of fallen poles on Aubrey Barker Road, between Congress Drive and Kaikan Street. Upon inspection, it was determined that ongoing road and drainage works had compromised the foundation of GPL’s network infrastructure, leading to the collapse,” GPL stated.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and his team had also visited the site on Thursday, assuring residents that emergency works will be carried out to restore power soonest.

In a statement on his Facebook Page, he said that the fallen poles were going to be removed and replaced during the daylight hours and estimated that power would have been restored by 14:00 hrs. on Friday. Works did begin immediately and GPL worked toward the 14:00 hrs deadline but more poles reportedly fell on Friday.

“Early this morning, the situation worsened as additional poles collapsed,” GPL said in an update on Friday.

Reports were that seven more poles had fallen.

The Power Company provided frequent updates on the situation.

At 18: 22hrs. on Friday, the 2000 households were still without power as GPL assured that its workers are still carrying out works.

At approximately 19:40 hrs. GPL announced that power was restored.

