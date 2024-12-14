Democracy and prosperity should not compromise our moral integrity!

Dear Editor,

The fight for democracy after the last election was epic and helped to usher in the current prosperity within the country. If it were not for the strength of our democratic process the country would have been sanctioned like some of the leaders who have been relegated as a result of being held responsible by the civilized world, or worse, our country would have been at risk of another catastrophic economic embargo.

Fortunately, many private citizens, ABCE government representatives and NGOs played a key role in helping the country overcome those unscrupulous moments that disgraced our country during the past elections. However, it is unfortunate that nothing has come of the charges and the subsequent legal cases. It is a testament to the weakness of our legal system. Several charges were also previously brought against one of the presidential candidates, but these have since disappeared. The legal strength of the country’s judicial system has been completely undermined, and the support received by the ABCE countries in the upholding of democracy should also be present in the strengthening of our judicial system. No person is above the law and no government in the civilized world should be turning a blind eye towards the criminality and corruption within our country so as to obtain financial benefits.

It was and is expected that action will be taken to ensure that our country remains both democratic and free of corruption and criminality. The building of a twelve story police headquarters while the assistant commissioner is under investigation and facing hundreds of charges is questionable and irresponsible. To have such an investment within the realm of the Ministry of Home Affairs where the Permanent Secretary has been sanctioned and placed under investigation is also questionable and irresponsible. Even worst is the disappearance of the charges brought by the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) in 2019 against the then Presidential candidate Mr. Ali. This unit is also within the realm of responsibility of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The current claims of corruption being raised against President Ali’s administration echoes of the charges originally raised by SOCU during his candidacy for the position.

It is time for the ABCE countries to aid our country in the removal of criminality and corruption from our nation. Where is the CIA? Where is Scotland Yard? There may be no open threat of communism that drew their attention to Guyana during our fight for independence, but there is a serious threat of criminal activity as seen in the recent drug trafficking busts at the airports, airstrips and on the high seas. CRG calls for an external and independent investigation to occur. As mentioned, too many key officials have been compromised and placed under investigation.

We the Guyanese people must continue to fight for democratic values that are rooted in good governance and a strong judicial system. A judicial system where criminals and those involved in corruption, independent of their influence, position or high office, are brought before the courts to answer for their crimes. Democracy and prosperity should not deplete the decency and moral integrity of our society.

Best regards,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana

