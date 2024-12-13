Latest update December 13th, 2024 1:00 AM

Three software firms competing to set up Guyana’s Electronic Health Records System

Dec 13, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- Three software companies are competing for the contract to design, supply and install an Electronic Health Record System in Guyana.

At the opening of bids, on Thursday, at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office it was disclosed that Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago, RioMed Limited (originally from the UK), and the Phoenix Partnership (Leeds) Limited (originally from the UK) have all met the technical requirement for the project and will be further evaluated.

During the reading of bids, it was disclosed that Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago bid US$4,400,000, RioMed Limited bid US$3,300,000, and The Phoenix Partnership (Leeds) Limited bid US$5,608,256.83 for the contract.

This publication reported that the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Health had tendered for this project.

In its advertisement last year, the ministry stated that the Government had received financing from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) towards the cost of the Health Care Networking Strengthening Programme.

In December 2022, Guyana signed a US$97 million loan with the IDB to strengthen health services here. A portion of the loan was aimed at funding the procurement of goods and services for the initial design, supply, and installation of the Electronic Health Record (EHR) System for the Ministry of Health.

According to reports, the strategic move is part of Guyana’s commitment to enhance its healthcare services, as outlined in the Health Care Networking Strengthening Programme.

The Electronic Health Record system will play a pivotal role in managing and coordinating a comprehensive health information ecosystem. When developed and installed, it will get rid of the paper-based record keeping in the health system.

This publication reported that leveraging advanced information and communication technologies, the software will handle data, information, knowledge, processes, standards, and more within the healthcare system.

One of the notable features is the establishment of a unified identification system, complete with a national health identifier. This identifier will serve as a lifelong patient record number across the public healthcare system, streamlining patient data management.

