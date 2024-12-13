Phil Thompson replaces Donnie McClurkin as headline act

– at Kingdom Konnect Guyana Concert

Kaieteur News- The organizers of Kingdom Konnect have announced Billboard-charting American gospel artiste, Phil Thompson, known for his global worship anthems “All of My Worship” and “Atmosphere Shift”, as the new headliner for their upcoming concert at the Guyana National Stadium on December 21, 2024.

Pastor Donnie McClurkin, who was originally scheduled to headline the show, has had to withdraw from his upcoming performances, including shows in Africa and Jamaica, due to post-surgical recovery concerns, a press statement from the organisers said on Thursday.

“Following two recent surgeries, McClurkin’s medical team has advised him to temporarily refrain from air travel to ensure his full recovery,” the press statement said, while adding that, “In this season of both challenge and blessing, Kingdom Konnect is grateful that acclaimed worship leader Phil Thompson has graciously stepped in to join the celebration of worship.”

Samuel Medas, co-founder of Kingdom Konnect, expressed his concern for Pastor McClurkin saying, “Pastor Donnie has been an inspiration to countless believers worldwide, myself included. His health and well-being are paramount to us, and the entire Kingdom Konnect family is lifting him up in prayer. We believe in God for his complete healing and restoration. While we deeply feel his absence, we’re thankful that in God’s perfect orchestration, Phil Thompson will be joining us for this special night of worship.”

Kingdom Konnect said that the addition of Thompson to the line-up brings fresh excitement to the event. Thompson recently shared the stage with Samuel Medas at a concert in Trinidad and is eagerly anticipating his first visit to Guyana.

“After experiencing the incredible worship atmosphere in Trinidad with Samuel, I’m thrilled to be making my Guyana debut at Kingdom Konnect,” he said. “I’ve heard amazing things about the worship culture in Guyana, and I can’t wait to join my brothers and sisters there in lifting up the name of Jesus,” the new headline act said.

The rest of the stellar line-up remains unchanged, featuring Medas, Jaron Nurse, Saiku, Positive, John Mark Wiggan, Marc Isaacs and Blessed Messenger.

“We want to assure our patrons that this concert will be nothing short of amazing,” Medas added while noting that, “Phil Thompson brings a powerful anointing and dynamic worship experience that will perfectly complement our already outstanding line-up. This is still going to be a night of unprecedented worship and celebration in Guyana.”

Tickets remain available at $5,000 and can be purchased at authorized outlets. For more information and updates, follow Samuel Medas and Jaron Nurse on social media.

(Phil Thompson replaces Donnie McClurkin as headline act)