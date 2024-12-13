New $94M Admin Block for Linden Hospital

Kaieteur News-The Linden Hospital Complex in Region 10 will soon have a new administrative block costing taxpayers some $94M.

The Regional Democratic Council recently advertised for a contractor to build the block at the hospital. During the recent reading of bids on Tuesday, it was revealed that some $94 million has been set aside to construct this block and a total of 14 contractors have submitted bids.

Additionally, the Regional Administration is preparing to spend $44 million more to rehabilitate the Upper Demerara Hospital, while general rehabilitation will take place at the Richmond Hill Doctors’ Quarter for an estimated $34 million.

Below are the companies and their bids:

