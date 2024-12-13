Latest update December 13th, 2024 1:00 AM
Dec 13, 2024 News
Kaieteur News-The Linden Hospital Complex in Region 10 will soon have a new administrative block costing taxpayers some $94M.
The Regional Democratic Council recently advertised for a contractor to build the block at the hospital. During the recent reading of bids on Tuesday, it was revealed that some $94 million has been set aside to construct this block and a total of 14 contractors have submitted bids.
Additionally, the Regional Administration is preparing to spend $44 million more to rehabilitate the Upper Demerara Hospital, while general rehabilitation will take place at the Richmond Hill Doctors’ Quarter for an estimated $34 million.
Below are the companies and their bids:
(New $94M Admin Block for Linden Hospital)
