Latest update December 13th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

New $94M Admin Block for Linden Hospital

Dec 13, 2024 News

Kaieteur News-The Linden Hospital Complex in Region 10 will soon have a new administrative block costing taxpayers some $94M.

The Regional Democratic Council recently advertised for a contractor to build the block at the hospital. During the recent reading of bids on Tuesday, it was revealed that some $94 million has been set aside to construct this block and a total of 14 contractors have submitted bids.

The Linden Hospital Complex in Region 10.

Additionally, the Regional Administration is preparing to spend $44 million more to rehabilitate the Upper Demerara Hospital, while general rehabilitation will take place at the Richmond Hill Doctors’ Quarter for an estimated $34 million.

Below are the companies and their bids:

(New $94M Admin Block for Linden Hospital)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Dream debut: Jangoo hits magnificent 104* to lead West Indies to 3-0 ODI series sweep over Bangladesh

Dream debut: Jangoo hits magnificent 104* to lead West Indies to 3-0...

Dec 13, 2024

SportsMax – On the back of a magnificent debut century by Amir Jangoo, the West Indies completed a 3-0 ODI series sweep over Bangladesh with a four-wicket triumph in the third game at Warner...
Read More
Guyana bounced out of FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup in Puerto Rico

Guyana bounced out of FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup in...

Dec 13, 2024

VMFA concludes year with memorable Football Festival

VMFA concludes year with memorable Football...

Dec 13, 2024

Resounding success for Region 6 CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited-GTTA/MoE  National Schools Table Tennis C/ships

Resounding success for Region 6 CNOOC Petroleum...

Dec 13, 2024

GCC hosts stellar awards ceremony following successful 2024

GCC hosts stellar awards ceremony following...

Dec 13, 2024

CSEC PE Golf Numbers Rising Due to Guyana Golf Association Efforts

CSEC PE Golf Numbers Rising Due to Guyana Golf...

Dec 13, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]