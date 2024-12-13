‘Name calling’ leads to capture of wanted man

Kaieteur News- Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Administration, Ravindradat Budhram, during the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Christmas Award Ceremony recounted a tale of how “name calling” helped a rank to capture a wanted man.

The rank he was speaking of was Corporal Farley, one of the ranks whom the Force awarded for outstanding policing throughout the year.

Budhram began by calling the Corporal to receive his award. As he marched forward to receive his monetary reward, the deputy commissioner said, “On the second of July (2024) Corporal Farley, he was on the Reliance Public Road (Berbice)…. Budhram paused as his colleagues broke into laughter. As Farley marched off, Budhram continued: “So this is what happened to Farley, he was on the road very early in the morning and a truck stopped and a porter called him name.” He cheekily added, “May be a false name.”

According to Budhram, Farley then decided, “Look boy wa happen look yeh come down from the truck.” He explained that when the porter came down from the truck, Corporal Farley took him to the station where he realised that he was a wanted man.

“A wanted bulletin was issued for him (the porter),” Budhram said, before congratulating Farley. “That is the instinct of a policeman,” he added.

Corporal Farley was among the ranks who received multiple awards on Thursday. Budhram labelled him “The guy of the moment.”

