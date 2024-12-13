Latest update December 13th, 2024 1:00 AM
Dec 13, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- A suspect reportedly told Berbice police that the 10 kilograms of ganja that they found him with was his medication, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ravindradat Budhram, said on Thursday at the police force’s Christmas Award Ceremony.
Budhram was at the time calling up the Berbice ranks stationed at the Weldaad Police Station, Berbice, Region Five to be awarded for some major drug busts during the year. On October 19, 2024, “They intercepted a motor vehicle and found ten kilograms of cannabis,” he said, before adding that two suspects were arrested and charged.
“One suspect told them [it] is his medication…Ten kilograms of medication for him. Police arrested him,” Budhram said.
(Man tells police 10 kilo ganja is his medication)
