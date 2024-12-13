(LSM Jewellers expands with new location)

Latest update December 13th, 2024 1:00 AM
Kaieteur News- Seepersaud Maraj & Sons (LSM) Jewellers has expanded its operations with a new boutique location at 232 A Middle Street, adjacent to the Guyana Power and Light (GPL).
This marks a significant milestone for the family-run business, which traces its origins to founder Seepersaud Maraj’s store in Stabroek Market nearly 90 years ago, the business said in a press release.
For the first time, the jeweller has ventured beyond its historic Stabroek Market location under the leadership of Managing Director Vead Persaud, grandson of the founder. As the third generation of jewellers in the family, Persaud and his team carry forward decades of craftsmanship, expertise, and passion for fine jewellery, the release added.
The new boutique promises an exquisite selection of jewellery for every occasion. Customers can choose from timeless classics such as heirloom bangles and intricate filigree necklaces to contemporary designs that appeal to modern tastes. This expansion blends artistry and quality to ensure every customer shines.
The boutique is open daily from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM and will remain open through the holiday season, offering customers ample opportunity to shop for gifts or personal treasures. “We are excited to continue our legacy while embracing new possibilities,” Persaud said. “Our new boutique is a reflection of our commitment to delivering quality, artistry, and affordability. We look forward to welcoming both loyal customers and new faces to our newest location.”
Affordability has long been a cornerstone of LSM Jewellers, setting it apart in an industry often marked by high prices. By maintaining the “Stabroek Market prices” for which the brand is known, the new boutique aims to make beautifully handcrafted jewellery accessible without compromising on quality.
