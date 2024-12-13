APA elects new President, other executives

Kaieteur News-Mario Hastings of Kako Village, Upper Mazaruni District, was elected President of the Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) when that organization held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday in Georgetown.

According to a press release by the APA, Hastings assumed the role unopposed, succeeding Mr. Lemmel Benson Thomas. The AGM was held at the Mirage Banquet Hall in Georgetown. The AGM, the highest decision-making forum for the APA, featured elections for key positions within the APA’s Executive Committee.

The results are as follows:

President: Mr. Mario Hastings (Kako Village, Region 7)

Vice President: Mr. Lemmel Benson Thomas (Kamarang Village, Region 7), elected after securing the majority of votes against Ms. Teresa Joseph.

Assistant Treasurer: Mr. Allan Torres (Santa Rosa Village, Region 1), elected after securing the majority of votes against former Assistant Treasurer Ms. Shakera Phillips.

Youth Representative: Ms Crystal Atkinson (Santa Rosa Village, Region 1), elected after receiving the majority of votes against Mr Rauis Leonard, Mr Ezra George, Ms Annette Ranny (Upper Mazaruni District), and Ms Stacy Williams (Shulinab Village, Region 9).

The AGM also saw new faces filling several Regional Representatives positions, including:

Potaro, Region 8: Mr Carlos Marco

Upper Mazaruni, Region 7: Mr. Clyde Henry

Pomeroon, Region 2: Ms. Karolin Thomas

Meanwhile, a motion was moved to postpone the Deep South Rupununi Regional Representative election as Mr Patrick Gomes, the sole nominee, had to leave the AGM to fulfil other commitments

A by-election for this position will be held at a later date to be determined by the new Executive Committee. Notwithstanding, all other positions within the Executive Committee were filled uncontested.

Ms. Winneth Collymore, the Regional Co-op Officer from the Department of Friendly Societies, facilitated the Association’s election process.

The Full APA Executive Committee for 2025 is as follows:

President: Mr. Mario Hastings (Kako Village, Region 7) Vice President: Mr. Lemmel Benson Thomas (Kamarang Village, Region 7) Secretary: Mr. David Wilson (Akawini Village, Region 2) Assistant Secretary: Mr. John Campbell (Santa Cruz Village, Region 1) Treasurer: Mr. Reynold Hudson (Hobedia Village, Region 1) Assistant Treasurer: Mr. Allan Torres (Santa Rosa Village, Region 1) Women’s Representative: Ms. Alma Marshall (Kamarang Village, Region 7) Youth Representative: Ms. Crystal Atkinson (Santa Rosa Village, Region 1)

Regional Representatives:

Moruca: Ms. Genevieve Vansluytman Mabaruma: Ms. Roxanne Skeete Matarkai: Mr. Claude Benjamin Pomeroon: Ms. Karolin Thomas Essequibo Coast: Mr Joseph Russell Middle Mazaruni: Mr. Ronald Joseph Upper Mazaruni: Mr. Clyde Henry Upper Cuyuni: Mr. Ramadhin Ruddy North Pakaraimas: Mr. Charles Peter Potaro: Mr. Carlos Marco South Pakaraimas: Mr. James Davis Central Rupununi: Mr. Fredrick Stephen South Central Rupununi: Mr. Ronald Ignatius

According to the release, the AGM remains a cornerstone of the APA’s efforts to ensure transparency, accountability, and strategic planning. In addition to electing office bearers, key achievements of the AGM included the approval of the Minutes from the 2023 AGM, review and adoption of the 2023 annual report and financial statements and approval of the APA’s proposed work plan for the upcoming year.

Ahead of the AGM, the APA also held its Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) between December 9-10, 2024, bringing together its members from across Guyana. Discussions focused on key issues such as land rights, environmental sustainability, and strengthening Indigenous cultural heritage.

Participants reviewed progress on ongoing initiatives, assessed challenges, and explored strategies to enhance advocacy at both national and international levels. The OGM laid the foundation for the AGM, reinforcing the APA’s mission to protect Indigenous peoples’ rights, lands, and traditions. The APA remains committed to fostering solidarity among Indigenous communities and ensuring their voices are central to national development conversations.

