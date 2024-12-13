$11B is lowest bid for new West Demerara Hospital

Kaieteur News- With a contractor yet to be identified for the construction of the new West Demerara Hospital in Region Three, the project will cost at least $11 billion to execute.

This is according to one of the financial proposals submitted by two of the Chinese contractors who were shortlisted to further bid for the Ministry of Health project.

During the reading of bids for the project at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office on Thursday, it was revealed that two out of the three bidders who initially submitted bids were China CAMC Engineering CO. Limited (CAMCE) and Sinopharmintl (China Sinopharm International Corporation), a consortium, and Shandong High-Speed Dejian Group Inc., which met the requirement and will now have their bids further evaluated.

At the opening, it was revealed that CAMCE – Sinopharmintl bid US$99,728,520.33 and Shandong High-Speed Dejian Group Inc., bid GY$11,241,510,000 to construct the hospital.

It was reported in the media, that Sinopharmintl- CAMCE and Shandong are no strangers to Guyana’s construction industry. Sinopharmintl and CAMCE are currently the contractors undertaking the construction of the six regional hospitals across the country, while Shandong High-Speed is the company that rebuilt the St. Rose’s High School in Georgetown.

This newspaper reported that the plan to build the new hospital follows President Irfaan Ali’s announcement in September that a new West Demerara Hospital will be constructed since the current structure has outgrown its time. The President, at that time, noted that the current hospital has seen significant improvements over the years.

The Department of Public Information, in an article, quoted President Ali as saying, “In the first four months of 2021, they did 16 surgeries. In the first four months of 2024, they did 585 surgeries. It is easy to post one bad story or two bad stories on Facebook. But what about this? 585 surgeries that were completed compared to 16 in 2021.”

Further, the hospital has been undergoing several upgrades including the construction of a new mortuary and the acquisition of equipment for laparoscopic surgeries. However, despite the improvements over the years, President Ali said that the hospital can no longer meet the demands of the growing regional economy.

“Now with this growth, we know that the West Demerara Hospital has now outgrown its time. It has outgrown what it was built for. It does not meet the modern, efficient, reliable needs of the citizens of Region Three,” the President stated.

This publication understands that the construction of the new hospital is part of the government’s plan to provide world-class healthcare service across the country. It was reported that residents of Region Three will soon benefit from two new state-of-the-art hospitals. Currently, new hospitals are being constructed at De Kinderen and at Zeelugt.

