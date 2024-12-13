Latest update December 13th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

$11B is lowest bid for new West Demerara Hospital

Dec 13, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- With a contractor yet to be identified for the construction of the new West Demerara Hospital in Region Three, the project will cost at least $11 billion to execute.

This is according to one of the financial proposals submitted by two of the Chinese contractors who were shortlisted to further bid for the Ministry of Health project.

During the reading of bids for the project at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office on Thursday, it was revealed that two out of the three bidders who initially submitted bids were China CAMC Engineering CO. Limited (CAMCE) and Sinopharmintl (China Sinopharm International Corporation), a consortium, and Shandong High-Speed Dejian Group Inc., which met the requirement and will now have their bids further evaluated.

$11B is lowest bid for new West Demerara Hospital

The current West Demerara Regional Hospital

At the opening, it was revealed that CAMCE – Sinopharmintl bid US$99,728,520.33 and Shandong High-Speed Dejian Group Inc., bid GY$11,241,510,000 to construct the hospital.

It was reported in the media, that Sinopharmintl- CAMCE and Shandong are no strangers to Guyana’s construction industry. Sinopharmintl and CAMCE are currently the contractors undertaking the construction of the six regional hospitals across the country, while Shandong High-Speed is the company that rebuilt the St. Rose’s High School in Georgetown.

This newspaper reported that the plan to build the new hospital follows President Irfaan Ali’s announcement in September that a new West Demerara Hospital will be constructed since the current structure has outgrown its time. The President, at that time, noted that the current hospital has seen significant improvements over the years.

The Department of Public Information, in an article, quoted President Ali as saying, “In the first four months of 2021, they did 16 surgeries. In the first four months of 2024, they did 585 surgeries. It is easy to post one bad story or two bad stories on Facebook. But what about this? 585 surgeries that were completed compared to 16 in 2021.”

Further, the hospital has been undergoing several upgrades including the construction of a new mortuary and the acquisition of equipment for laparoscopic surgeries. However, despite the improvements over the years, President Ali said that the hospital can no longer meet the demands of the growing regional economy.

“Now with this growth, we know that the West Demerara Hospital has now outgrown its time. It has outgrown what it was built for. It does not meet the modern, efficient, reliable needs of the citizens of Region Three,” the President stated.

This publication understands that the construction of the new hospital is part of the government’s plan to provide world-class healthcare service across the country. It was reported that residents of Region Three will soon benefit from two new state-of-the-art hospitals. Currently, new hospitals are being constructed at De Kinderen and at Zeelugt.

($11B is lowest bid for new West Demerara Hospital)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Dream debut: Jangoo hits magnificent 104* to lead West Indies to 3-0 ODI series sweep over Bangladesh

Dream debut: Jangoo hits magnificent 104* to lead West Indies to 3-0...

Dec 13, 2024

SportsMax – On the back of a magnificent debut century by Amir Jangoo, the West Indies completed a 3-0 ODI series sweep over Bangladesh with a four-wicket triumph in the third game at Warner...
Read More
Guyana bounced out of FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup in Puerto Rico

Guyana bounced out of FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup in...

Dec 13, 2024

VMFA concludes year with memorable Football Festival

VMFA concludes year with memorable Football...

Dec 13, 2024

Resounding success for Region 6 CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited-GTTA/MoE  National Schools Table Tennis C/ships

Resounding success for Region 6 CNOOC Petroleum...

Dec 13, 2024

GCC hosts stellar awards ceremony following successful 2024

GCC hosts stellar awards ceremony following...

Dec 13, 2024

CSEC PE Golf Numbers Rising Due to Guyana Golf Association Efforts

CSEC PE Golf Numbers Rising Due to Guyana Golf...

Dec 13, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]