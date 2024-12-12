‘Thug Life’ freed of attempted murder and wounding charges

Kaieteur News- Thirty-eight-year-old Denellon Emanuel, called ‘Thug Life,’ was acquitted on Tuesday of attempted murder and wounding charges by a 12-member jury in the High Court of Demerara.

The unanimous not-guilty verdicts brought an end to a trial presided over by Justice Navindra Singh. The case centred on an incident that occurred on September 20, 2022, at De Kinderen, West Coast Demerara (WCD). Emanuel was accused of stabbing Nizam Khan also known as “Ameer,” during a confrontation at a Superbet shop.

According to the facts presented, Emanuel and Khan, had known each other for four years. On the day of the incident, both men were in the Superbet shop. The two were in an argument when Emanuel allegedly told Khan that he will tackle him and therefore pulled out a Rambo knife from his waist and attacked Khan. However, Khan used his bicycle to bar himself from Emmanuel and exited the shop. Shortly after Khan was journeying home when Emmanuel allegedly followed behind and dealt him one stab to the neck. Khan was later taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital and was admitted in the emergency ward and was later transferred to the Georgetown Pubic Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Emmanuel was subsequently arrested and told police that Khan had urinated in front of him and in the presence of his daughter.

“Ameer come and pee in front by me. I talk to he and he tell me, suck he c**k. I meet he and ask he fuh say sorry and he chuck me, we end up in a scuffle and he tek out a knife from he waist. I tek it away from he, fired a bore at he but me na know where it ketch.”

During the trial, jurors were presented with video footage of the altercation. In his caution statement to the police, Emanuel admitted to stabbing Khan but denied initiating the violence, stating, “De man attacked me, and I had to defend myself.”

The jury deliberated on the evidence before delivering a unanimous not-guilty verdict for both attempted murder and the alternative charge of felonious wounding. Emanuel’s defence team was led by attorney-at-law Kiswana Jefford of Hughes, Fields, and Stoby law firm. The prosecution was represented by attorneys Muntaz Ali and Christopher Belfield.

