New $2B GNBS lab and admin building commissioned

Kaieteur News- The $2.5B new laboratory facility and administration building for the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) at the Sophia Exhibition Complex were commissioned on Wednesday by President Irfaan Ali and Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond.

In his address at the commissioning ceremony, Ali spoke about the importance of the facility stating that it will play a critical role in the development and growth of the country’s economy. “In the economy that we are building, in this modern transformative economy, there are many different pillars of growth and development. We have tourism, agriculture, manufacturing and industrial development, agro-processing, different aspects of the services sector, fabrication industry, pharmaceuticals, climate biodiversity are all pillars of the economy we are building.”

He said it is important that in the building of these pillars, “we understand what is our target market, who are our target consumers and what are the instrument that will allow us to meet our target market and consumers,” he told the gathering.

According to the President, the new facility which will carry with it international accreditation, it will allow local products to fit into international market by having the accreditation done locally. The Head-of-State further pointed out that in having standards for the products, there also needs to be standardisation. “Importantly in standards is standardization. Many people speak about standard as if it is an isolated event; the problem is that standard is an important aspect of standardization. If we apply standards then it allows us to build standardization and consistency in product which is important for market share, market trust and market credibility,” he related.

Meanwhile, in her remarks, Minister Walrond noted that this new facility will allow GNBS to provide over 500 standards, covering areas such as agriculture, energy, tourism, construction and more.

She noted that by embedding standards in the national psyche, it is creating a culture of excellence that benefits citizens and businesses alike. “Today’s occasion is a testament of our nation’s progress in strengthening standards and quality, key pillars for sustainable development and global competitiveness,” the minister said.

She said the opening of the new GNBS facility represents a bold step, in equipping Guyana with the tools that are needed to support businesses (small medium, and micro) and to protect consumers and improve lives.

According to the minister, the National Bureau of Standards plays a vital role in ensuring that the country’s local products and services meet international standards. Through its work in certification, training and technical assistance, GNBS has been helping business improve quality, competitiveness and to build consumers’ confidence.

Speaking on the new facility, Minister Walrond related that, “This facility will enhance significantly GNBS’s capacity and it provides cutting edge services that will impact our citizens, businesses and industries.”

Of the key areas which this facility will be providing services for are calibration services, testing services, it will continue to conduct testing in gold jewellery, certification services, laboratory certification among others.

The minister stated that through laboratory certification, this ensures consistent accurate results across medical and industrial testing facilities, fostering trust in sectors like the oil and gas and healthcare and beyond. Kaieteur News understands that more than 40 laboratories across the country have been certified, while since its inception in April 2022, the Made in Guyana Certification has been adopted by over 50 companies.

The Minister announced also that GNBS has developed a Bread and Breakfast Certification which will help to enhance the country’s tourism offering and services.

Stating that the establishment of this new facility is to position Guyana as a global leader in quality assurance, the minister urged the private sector and regulatory bodies “to collaborate closely with GNBS and fully utilise its services. Together we can ensure that Guyana’s products and services not only meet but exceed international standards.”

The building was constructed by Nabi Construction Inc. Funding for the project came out of a U$S17M (GYD$3.4B) loan facilitated by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

