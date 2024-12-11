Public servants get 10% pay hike for 2024, another 8% for 2025

Kaieteur News- The Government of Guyana (GoG) and the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) on Tuesday, signed a two-year agreement that will see public servants receiving a 10% across-the-board salary increase retroactively in 2024, with an additional 8% increase to take effect from January 1, 2025.

The announcement was made by President Irfaan Ali during his address at the Guyana Police Force’s annual Christmas breakfast. A joint statement issued subsequently by the Government and Union revealed that the 10% increase in 2024 will result in a 35% cumulative salary increase for public servants over the four-year period from 2021 to 2024. The additional 8% increase in 2025 will raise the cumulative salary increase to 46% over five years, from 2021 to 2025.

The agreement was signed by Soyinka Grogan, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service, on behalf of the government, and Dawn Gardener, 1st Vice President of GPSU, on behalf of the union.

Meanwhile, President Ali emphasized that the cumulative increase could be even higher, stating, “The Government of Guyana understands that prosperity must come at every level and understanding that the public service intervention must be made… we will make the necessary adjustment to always have that parity in the system.”

In addition to the salary increases, the government has introduced several other measures aimed at improving the compensation and benefits for public servants. With effect from 1 July 2024, public servants on General Scale (GS) 1-6 with a minimum of four years of service within their current scale will be moved to the midpoint of that scale, leading to increases of up to 13% for eligible employees. Public servants with at least eight years of service in their current scale will be moved to the maximum of the scale, resulting in increases of up to 26%.

Furthermore, public servants on GS:7-8 who have at least four years of service in their current scale will receive an additional monthly amount equivalent to the nominal difference between the minimum and midpoint of GS:6, resulting in an increase of up to 11%.

Starting January 1, 2025, public servants who have earned additional qualifications relevant to their duties will receive monthly qualification allowances: $15,000 for holders of an Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) qualification, $22,000 for holders of a Master’s degree, and $32,000 for holders of a Doctoral degree.

President Ali underscored that these initiatives are in keeping with the government’s commitment to incentivize education and training, and the development of the human capital.

In addition to qualification allowances, several other adjustments were announced and will take effect from January 1, 2025. These include a $5,000 annual increase in the uniform allowance for health workers, a $35,000 monthly housing allowance for public servants on secondment to hinterland locations, and an $8,000 monthly station allowance for those serving in riverine and inland areas. Public servants will also receive a 50% increase in risk allowances, along with a 104% increase in motor car and travel allowances.

The government is also introducing 100 duty-free concessions per annum for nursing staff, with priority given to those with the longest years of service and those who have never previously benefited. Additionally, 100 scholarships will be awarded annually to GPSU members for undergraduate and postgraduate studies at the University of Guyana or through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and Public Service Dr. Ashni Singh, oversaw the discussions on behalf of the government.

