Man still missing after taking job at Puruni Landing

Dec 11, 2024 News

One year later….

Kaieteur News- The family of a 26-year-old Port Kaituma, Region One man, who has been missing for more than one year, are pleading with the authorities to assist in locating him.

The missing man, Donley Bumbury also known as ‘White boi or Whites’ left his home for a job in March 2023. He left to work near the Puruni Landing, Mazaruni, Region Seven.

Donley Bumbury also known as ‘White boi or Whites’

His sister Abigail Bumbury told Kaieteur News that during their last conversation he told her that he was at Puruni Landing with some friends.

“He said he went with his friends [and] that was in March 2023. He left from home long,” the distraught woman said. “We hear that somebody like he dead or something like that…” However, that information proved false.

Abigail said that her mother and other relatives often talk about Donley.

“It does be really stressful,” the mother of five said, adding “This is the first time he ever spent so long and never come home. He is a normal, nice person, he like make joke.”

