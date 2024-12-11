Jet Global Airways to launch flights connecting Guyana to London, Toronto, New York, and Rio in 2025

Kaieteur News- Jet Global Airways (Guyana) Inc., in partnership with Bulgarian airline GullivAir, is set to launch chartered international flights connecting Guyana to Europe, North America, and South America come July 2025. This new initiative aims to establish Guyana as a hub for global air travel, enhancing connectivity and driving economic growth.

According to a press release, the service will operate from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) using GullivAir’s Airbus A330-200 aircraft. These planes feature 269 seats across business, premium, and economy classes. Passengers will be allowed two 23-kg check-in bags and one 8-kg carry-on, with additional cargo capacity available.

The planned routes include direct flights from Georgetown to London, Rio de Janeiro, Toronto (twice weekly), and New York. Negotiations are ongoing to include transit options through Barbados, Tobago, Antigua, and St. Lucia for the Georgetown-London route.

GullivAir is nearing final approval from the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), which is expected in the coming weeks. Once operational, the airline promises to offer passengers a high-quality travel experience, including tailored class options, in-flight entertainment, and seamless booking through digital platforms.

Jet Global Airways is backed by a diverse team of directors, including Frederick Hamley Case, a former Guyana High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK); Eddie Boyer, Chairman of National Hardware Store; and Dr. Andrew Debidin, Executive Chairman of Meditron Inc. They are joined by GullivAir and Luna Jets of Paris in bringing this venture to life.

The launch comes at a critical time as Guyana’s oil industry continues to expand, increasing the need for reliable and affordable international flights. The partners aim to meet this demand while fostering economic opportunities and improving travel accessibility for Guyana’s residents and visitors.

The service promises to redefine air travel in Guyana, making international destinations more accessible and enhancing the country’s position in global aviation.

(Jet Global Airways to launch flights connecting Guyana to London, Toronto, New York, and Rio in 2025)