Govt. to spend $392M to construct students’ dorm at Issano

Kaieteur News- With plans underway to construct a secondary school at Issano Landing located in the Middle Mazaruni, Region Seven, the government will also be spending approximately $392 million to construct a dormitory there to accommodate students.

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) revealed on its website that the $392,326,599 contract was awarded to Alvin Chowramootoo Construction Services to execute the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development project.

Kaieteur News understands that the dormitory will cater for students from villages neighbouring Issano Landing, who will be attending the school.

Issano Landing is a mining community located in the Middle Mazaruni. The Ministry of Education recently issued a tender, seeking bids to build the first secondary school there.

Kaieteur News understands that when that school is completed, students from Isseneru and Kangaruma villages will be accommodated there. Currently, secondary-aged children have to travel long distances to attend school in Bartica.

Meanwhile, it was reported that over 16 secondary schools are being built in the hinterland. This newspaper understands that the identified communities do not have secondary schools, but primary top schools.

This year, the Ministry of Education was allocated $74.4B, a portion of which is being used for the construction, rehabilitation, extension and maintenance of education educational facilities.

