AFC and ANUG hold talks

Kaieteur News- Executive Members of the Alliance For Change (AFC) and A New and United Guyana (ANUG) exchanged cordialities at an introductory meeting which took place on Monday at the AFC’s office.

The meeting was part of the AFC’s ongoing “Listening and Groundings” sessions with key stakeholders including political parties and civil society and for ANUG, the first in a similar outreach programme they have embarked upon, the parties said in a joint statement.

According to the statement, AFC’s Leader, Nigel Hughes welcomed his ANUG’s counterpart, Dr. Mark France who recently was elected Chairman of his party. The meeting of representatives of the AFC and ANUG provided an invaluable opportunity for both teams to acquaint themselves with each other and most importantly to discuss matters of mutual interest, the joint statement read. In the discussions that ensued, the executive members explored opportunities for collaborative efforts to address critical national issues and challenges facing Guyana today.

In attendance representing ANUG were: France, General Secretary Mr. Jonathan Subrian, Finance Secretary Mr. Stephen Patterson and executive members Kirk Anderson, Akeem McDonald and Dexter George. The AFC was represented by Hughes, Chairman Mr. David Patterson, Khemraj Ramjattan and executive member Catherine Hughes MP.

Ahead of the meeting on Monday, ANUG in a statement said they plan to meet with the other political parties/groupings in Guyana in the immediate future. The party had also denied that they were in coalition talks with the AFC and stated: “ANUG will not be in coalition talks with the AFC, PPP/C nor the PNC.” ANUG said it is committed to nation building and will “leverage our resources for the benefit of all Guyanese whilst maintaining our political independence.”

