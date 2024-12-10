Will Exxon open its expense payment books?

Dear Editor,

ExxonMobil sternly and sharply rebuts Craig Sylvester on accusation of money payments to political parties (Dec 08, 2024). I do not think Exxon directly funds political parties or directly gave money to politicians in Guyana.

But how about rental payments (property) and for services (like car rental or taxis and entertainment) to politicians? There is quid pro quo. Is that not bribery or payment? Does that not lead to influence on political parties by oil companies? There were and are credible reports in media outlets about corruption operations of oil companies globally including in Guyana.

No political party or politician in Guyana would refuse funds, and they have been known to accept unlimited money from businesses and individuals without transparency and accountability. But no political party and or politician would want to directly accept money from Exxon in light of all the negatives in the media on royalty and profit sharing; the country is royally cheated when measured against global norms.

Politicians are paid, it bribed indirectly. Oil companies are known to bribe politicians and political parties and cleverly disguise their payments under normal expenses for rental, food, entertainment, local transport, etc. Exxon personnel patronize certain restaurants and catering halls and use certain caterers. Do they overpay for services? Who knows?

Politicians and the political parties have been soft towards Exxon. Why? The political parties prior to 2015 elections committed to renegotiating the oil contract but have failed to do so. The matter has not even been raised in parliament. Even the audit in which some US$300 million in expenses was in discrepancy for 2018/19 has not been discussed and resolved. That is a huge amount. Audits for subsequent years have not been carried out as yet. When will there be settlement of the discrepancy for the first audit? And when will the other audits occur? And if there is no settlement of discrepancies in expenses, over billing by Exxon, then why have an audit?

What the country would like to know and or see is complete, transparent information on all oil expenses, particularly rentals: How much was spent annually in local rentals from 2018 till now? What buildings or properties were rented and from whom? How much was paid for each rental? How many taxis and vehicles have been rented and from whom? Among the individuals and companies renting to Exxon are current and former politicians from both sides. My investigation reveals more politicians and business people affiliated with PPP, than with PNC and AFC, are beneficiaries of Exxon rental payments. And the amount is staggering in the tens of millions in American dollars annually. And that is how former and current politicians get their cut and make their massive pay day from the oil companies. The middle class and poor are not beneficiaries. And the amount paid to each business owned by politicians would be staggering. A thorough audit would expose the companies owned by politicians and those fronting for them.

There is an exclusive restaurant on Church Street patronized by Exxon personnel; the cost of a meal is beyond the affordability of middle class. The top floor restaurant and the multi-storey building is owned by a high-profile government official. The building is heavily protected. Will Exxon open its book for a full and complete auditing on rental and other payments and to who and when?

If nothing to hide, all oil companies should open their books for a professional audit and provide explanation on every major local expense.

Yours truly,

Nathan Barton

