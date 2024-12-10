Latest update December 10th, 2024 12:43 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

The government should be utterly embarrassed

Dec 10, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor,

For the government to openly admit to its inability to account for the spending of the funds from the NRF is sufficient grounds for a comprehensive audit. Even the Opposition who has had trouble in the past with the inconvenience of accurate mathematics has been able to clearly outline an appropriate accounting process for the tracking of expenditures associated with the funds from the NRF.

The government should be utterly embarrassed that they have not been able to properly utilize the accountants within their administration. It doesn’t take a doctorate to accurately account for expenditures. We must have responsible people in charge of the economy. Maybe it is time for the retirement of those who are incapable of doing what is required for the responsible spending of the country’s money. A strong fiscal policy and prudent expenditures are still of utmost importance. The benefits to be gained from poor accounting are not for the scrupulous and those of integrity. Poor accounting and bad financial management encourage corruption and contributes to poor governance.

With concern,

Jamil Changlee

(The government should be utterly embarrassed)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Champions crowned in Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Badminton Tournament

Champions crowned in Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Badminton Tournament

Dec 10, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Finals of the Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Badminton Tournament was held on Sunday evening at the National Gymnasium and several champions were crowned in the various...
Read More
Mahdia surges to ERC T10 Tapeball title

Mahdia surges to ERC T10 Tapeball title

Dec 10, 2024

Jalade Trim tallies 16 goals as GDF dominate in Maid Marian Wheat Up Women’s Cup

Jalade Trim tallies 16 goals as GDF dominate in...

Dec 10, 2024

Eagles, Ravens secure wins to start One Guyana Premier B/Ball League

Eagles, Ravens secure wins to start One Guyana...

Dec 10, 2024

Delroy Tyrrell turns in Record-Breaking Performances at Cortland Snow Flurries Invite

Delroy Tyrrell turns in Record-Breaking...

Dec 10, 2024

Ballers Empire takes inaugural Rockstone Street Classic Football championship    

Ballers Empire takes inaugural Rockstone Street...

Dec 10, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]