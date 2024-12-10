Latest update December 10th, 2024 12:43 AM
Dear Editor,
For the government to openly admit to its inability to account for the spending of the funds from the NRF is sufficient grounds for a comprehensive audit. Even the Opposition who has had trouble in the past with the inconvenience of accurate mathematics has been able to clearly outline an appropriate accounting process for the tracking of expenditures associated with the funds from the NRF.
The government should be utterly embarrassed that they have not been able to properly utilize the accountants within their administration. It doesn’t take a doctorate to accurately account for expenditures. We must have responsible people in charge of the economy. Maybe it is time for the retirement of those who are incapable of doing what is required for the responsible spending of the country’s money. A strong fiscal policy and prudent expenditures are still of utmost importance. The benefits to be gained from poor accounting are not for the scrupulous and those of integrity. Poor accounting and bad financial management encourage corruption and contributes to poor governance.
With concern,
Jamil Changlee
