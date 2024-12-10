Private Sector Commission commends GBTI on the Launch of GBTI GROW

Kaieteur News-The Private Sector Commission (PSC) on Monday commended the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) on the launch of GBTI GROW, an innovative division dedicated to addressing the unique needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

The PSC said that the initiative, unveiled at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD), represents a strategic and forward-thinking commitment to advancing the growth and sustainability of SMBs in Guyana. The PSC acknowledges the vital role SMBs play in driving innovation, creating employment, and contributing to Guyana’s socio-economic development.

“GBTI GROW provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and advisory services tailored to support SMBs in overcoming challenges, enhancing their competitiveness, and realizing their growth potential. GBTI’s strategic decision to launch this unit in Mon Repos demonstrates a clear understanding of the dynamic opportunities within this region and its surrounding communities,” the PSC said.

The planned transition of the Mon Repos location into a full-service branch is a noteworthy development that will further enhance access to a broad range of banking solutions, supporting both personal and business financial needs across Guyana.

The PSC said it is encouraged by the remarks delivered by GBTI’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Shawn Gurcharran, which underscored the Bank’s steadfast commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, providing targeted support to underserved markets, and partnering with SMBs to drive inclusive economic growth.

Additionally, the insights shared by the Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, “aptly highlighted the timeliness and significance of this initiative in Guyana’s rapidly expanding economy.”

“The establishment of GBTI GROW is a testament to GBTI’s proactive approach to banking innovation and its alignment with national objectives for sustainable development,” the PSC said noting that the new initiative is a model of corporate leadership and a meaningful contribution to Guyana’s evolving financial landscape.

“The Private Sector Commission remains committed to working collaboratively with GBTI and other stakeholders to strengthen the ecosystem for small and medium-sized businesses, ensuring that they continue to thrive and contribute to Guyana’s economic prosperity,” the body said.

