Latest update December 10th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Israel strikes flour distribution line, kills 50 across Gaza

Dec 10, 2024 News

Palestinian death toll in besieged Gaza Strip rises to 44,758 amid relentless Israeli attacks, health authorities say.

Aljazeera – Dozens of Palestinians – including women and children – have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, health authorities say, as a power outage threatens the lives of more than 100 patients at a hospital in the besieged territory’s north.

Israel strikes flour distribution line, kills 50 across Gaza

Caption: Palestinians outside Al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza carry the covered bodies of the Hirzallah family members, killed in an Israeli air raid on their home [Mohammed Saber/EPA]

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Monday that 50 people were killed the previous day and 84 others were injured as Israeli forces committed three “massacres” in the territory.

An Israeli drone attack in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza on Monday morning killed three people, sources told Al Jazeera.

“[The victims] were trying to leave their home in search of food in the vicinity of their neighbourhood when they were targeted by a drone,” said Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud, reporting from central Deir el-Balah in Gaza.

“They were killed right away. Their bodies are still in the street and nobody has the ability to get to the bombed site and remove the bodies from the street.”

Jabalia has been under Israeli siege for 65 days, with thousands of Palestinians being denied access to food and water supplies, leaving many starving.

“Jabalia has been turned into a graveyard,” Mahmoud said.

Overnight, an Israeli attack in the southern city of Rafah also killed 10 people while they had lined up to buy flour.

Mahmoud said because of the limited delivery of humanitarian aid going through the southern border, scenes of hunger similar to northern Gaza were also happening in the south.

In central Gaza, where our correspondent is reporting from outside Al-Aqsa Hospital, bodies were also piling up at the medical facility’s morgue following the latest Israeli bombing of a residential building in the Bureij refugee camp.

At least nine members of one family, most of them women and children, were killed in the attack, Mahmoud said.

“The agony keeps on unfolding here at Al-Aqsa Hospital, where survivors and relatives showed up early this morning to collect the bodies from the morgue of the hospital,” he said.

“At some point, the morgue of the hospital was packed with the bodies and there was not enough room for more bodies.”

‘Extremely dangerous’

Meanwhile, in northern Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital, the head of the facility, Hussam Abu Safia, said the lives of more than 100 patients were in danger after electricity, oxygen and water supplies were cut.

Abu Safia said recent Israeli shelling and bombing had severely damaged the hospital and cut the water and electricity supply to parts of it.

 

“The situation is extremely dangerous. We have patients in the intensive care unit and others awaiting surgeries. Access to the operating rooms is only possible after restoring electricity and oxygen supply,” he said.

Abu Safia added that the hospital currently had 112 wounded patients, including six in intensive care and 14 children.

Continued shelling near the hospital was “preventing us from conducting repairs”, he said.

Israel on Friday said it was operating around the facility but had not fired directly on the hospital in Beit Lahiya, which is near the besieged Jabalia refugee camp.

The hospital is one of the last operational medical facilities in the north of the territory.

On Friday, an Israeli attack killed four of its staff.

Israel’s offensive has killed at least 44,758 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war, according to local health authorities; most of the victims are women and children.

(Israel strikes flour distribution line, kills 50 across Gaza)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Champions crowned in Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Badminton Tournament

Champions crowned in Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Badminton Tournament

Dec 10, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Finals of the Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Badminton Tournament was held on Sunday evening at the National Gymnasium and several champions were crowned in the various...
Read More
Mahdia surges to ERC T10 Tapeball title

Mahdia surges to ERC T10 Tapeball title

Dec 10, 2024

Jalade Trim tallies 16 goals as GDF dominate in Maid Marian Wheat Up Women’s Cup

Jalade Trim tallies 16 goals as GDF dominate in...

Dec 10, 2024

Eagles, Ravens secure wins to start One Guyana Premier B/Ball League

Eagles, Ravens secure wins to start One Guyana...

Dec 10, 2024

Delroy Tyrrell turns in Record-Breaking Performances at Cortland Snow Flurries Invite

Delroy Tyrrell turns in Record-Breaking...

Dec 10, 2024

Ballers Empire takes inaugural Rockstone Street Classic Football championship    

Ballers Empire takes inaugural Rockstone Street...

Dec 10, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]