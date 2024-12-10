Immigration officer was not transferred

—police say due process followed, no breach in protocols

Kaieteur News- The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Monday refuted reports that Deputy Superintendent of Police Phiona Harris, the Immigration Officer in charge of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), was transferred from her post.

On Sunday, Kaieteur News reported that Harris had been transferred due to her alleged involvement in allowing Adonika Aulder, the wife of embattled Assistant Police Commissioner Calvin Brutus, to travel to the United States of America on Thursday.

“The Force recognizes and respects the ruling of the court, which permitted Ms. Aulder to travel overseas for medical reasons. In keeping with this directive, due process was followed to facilitate her departure. A discussion took place between Superintendent Stephen Telford, Deputy Chief Immigration Officer, and Deputy Superintendent Harris, which resulted in the necessary arrangements being made to comply with the court order,” the police said.

The GPF made it clear that Harris did not act outside of her authority nor did she violate established protocols.

“Contrary to reports circulating, Deputy Superintendent Harris was not transferred. The Deputy Chief Immigration Officer, Mr. Telford, did not issue any transfer orders, nor was there any directive from the Executive Leadership Team (ELT) of the Guyana Police Force regarding such an action,” police said.

Furthermore, the GPF rejected claims that officers involved in this matter were being threatened with demotion, transfers, or criminal charges. The Force reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that all members are treated fairly and in accordance with established procedures.

Aulder and Brutus faced several money laundering charges and are currently on bail. Aulder is accused of withdrawing $352,082,315 from her business’s account at Republic Bank in December 2023, allegedly knowing or having reasonable grounds to believe that the funds were derived from criminal activity.

Although the High Court had initially denied Aulder, who is pregnant, and Brutus permission to travel to the United States for medical treatment on October 18, 2024, Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty granted permission for Aulder to leave for emergency medical treatment on Thursday.

Aulder appeared before Magistrate McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, accompanied by her lawyer, Eusi Anderson.

The pregnant woman is expected to return to Guyana for her next court appearance on December 18, 2024.

(Immigration officer was not transferred)