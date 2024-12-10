Freddie Kissoon best fits his ‘own’ description of a sycophant

Dear Editor,

It’s a pity that newspapers allow for ‘pelt and hide’ journalism. There is no ‘face-off’ and immediacy, and this allows for any and every Narcissistic Windbag to ‘mouth-off.’ Now Editor, I am using this kind of language based on what I read in “Who is Guyana’s biggest sycophant?” This frothy piece was penned by ‘Born Again’ People’s Progressive Party/Civic Freddie Kissoon, who has been well-neutered into a complete Brodalisque.

Here is typical Freddie in his role as one of, if not the chief PPP/C’s mouthpiece. He buses out that Peeping Tom is “… very nasty with people who support the PPP (as they are most)-fawning, groveling, and (and steeped in) rhetorical contortions (they are mere) political footstools (who) defy the standards of human dignity.”

Then, on the personal level, Freddie, in typical Odalisque-like manner, and performing the duties of an old, bilious catamite, he says that Peeping Tom “… is virtually a slave to Lall (and) cannot believe anyone in life can be so sycophantic.” It gets worse, as the ‘Sycophant Epitome’ declares that “Glenn Lall is incapable of stringing words together (and can’t) pronounce the word, “apartheid.” Like heck, where do these fit into any intelligent writing that smacks of quality analysis and profundity of subject matter?

Here is the irony of it all. Freddie Kissoon typified ‘anti-PPP/C’ rhetoric and sentiments, and used the very man, Glenn Lall, and his platform, the Kaieteur News, before his descent into the Hobson pit.

Just take a dip (and bet you will be saturated), as was the case when he used to interminably sing ‘vitriolic’ solos against the PPP/C.

In “I feel personally insulted by what Irfaan Ali did” (April 15, 2019), in “KaiLalNews-sycophantic” mode, the ‘cacophony reads that “Most people are familiar with that old saying, “whom the gods wish to destroy they first make mad.” If I had any respect for Irfaan Ali, he has lost it. If I had any admiration for Irfaan, he has lost it. I am referring to his recent press conference in which he appointed Kwame McCoy to direct.”

Freddie was so enraged, and being devoid of substance, he ranted that “Irfaan has gone mad. The gods have destroyed him. Of course, the gods rendered him incompetent before sending him off to Hades.” Freddie asks (and answers too) “How perceptive is Ali? The question is he isn’t at all. Just take a fleeting glance at any PPP rally for the past three months and you will see handsome and beautiful young people in the crowd, many of whom have university degrees.

There is no need for me to expose and embarrass him further, but suffice to say that Freddie apparently believes he is quite ‘good-looking’ and he brings this to his vain arguments. Just figure this out, as he invites readers to scan the crowd, as they “… will see handsome and beautiful young people in the crowd, many of whom have university degrees…” and in this lot, there is the palpable absence of Kwame McCoy (as Freddie deems that he is not ‘so good looking’).

In his state of ‘then’ thralldom to Glenn Lall and the Kaieteur News, he concluded the wasted exercise in “I feel personally insulted by what Irfaan Ali did” (April 15, 2019), by describing “Irfaan’s press conference as a disaster … (as) It shows that he (Irfaan Ali) has learnt nothing from the four years which he has been in opposition. It shows that he may have learnt nothing from politics in general.” He buttresses this by offering that “The reliance of the PPP on Kwame McCoy indicated that the PPP leaders will not change their attitude to politics and this country.”

What an apostate we have here in Freddie. PPP/C has never and will never change. So, I predict that readers can anticipate Freddie’s future Chronicle pieces by simply going to Kaieteur News, and then ‘turn-around’ his myriads of poisonous outpourings against the PPP/C. All that the readers have to do is switch the attack, that is, make a ‘devil’ out of the current opposition, and ‘deify’ the PPP/C, Irfaan Ali, Jagdeo et al…same content, but a new target.

My footnote: Freddie Kissoon is doubly sycophantic. He now reverentially idolises the party and people he only recently used to ‘demonise.’ So, now we all know “Who is Guyana’s biggest sycophant.”

Yours truly,

Gaylord Riley

(Freddie Kissoon best fits his ‘own’ description of a sycophant)

