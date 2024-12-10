Christmas is on us

Kaieteur News- The hustle and bustle that comes with the festive season has begun. Guyanese from all indications, intend on having a great Christmas this year.

This past weekend, the Capital was bursting with activities, mostly shopping. We expect this trend to continue and intensify as citizens descend on the shopping areas in the various towns and Regions to make their purchases. There is always a last-minute rush at Christmas. Some even say this all adds to their Christmas feeling.

We urge all those who will be on the streets to be extremely careful at this time, more especially since our traffic situation is chaotic at best. We urge the exercise of caution at this time and hope that drivers will consume in moderation or avoid at all drinking and driving on our roadways.

We have had for this year far too many tragedies. Let us do our utmost to keep the roadways safe. As much also, we urge minibus drivers to observe the bus stops and only stop to put off and take in passengers at these points. As much as we urge Guyanese to see the re-introduction of these stops as necessary for order to prevail on our streets, we hope that better judgment will be exercised in some instances when it comes to identifying the specific location for some of these stops. The traffic police ranks should also spend more time directing the flow of the traffic rather than shaking down unsuspecting drivers.

Christmas is a time of the year also when we show concern for the needy and destitute. In Guyana, these days, it seems there is no end to the number of persons who are in need of assistance. We are particularly troubled by the large number of drug addicts who continue to roam our city, rummaging through rubbish bins and also in other cases posing problems for the safe disposal of garbage.

We hope that in the new year, some concerted but compassionate plan can be devised to get these people off the streets at places where they can be treated and cared for.

Whatever your plans for the Christmas holidays, we urge everyone to do a good deed at this time in keeping with the tradition of helping the less fortunate at this time. Merely giving a beggar a $20 bill may allow that person to not become a bother. But doing a great deal more, making a difference through our own sacrifice, can lead to a feeling of contentment.

And is this not what we all seek at this time? All the spending, all the partying, the receiving and giving of gifts, the preparing of special meals and all the other things we do at this time of the year may help us to feel good. But in the final analysis, it is only by being true to our innate values of goodness and kindness that will lead us to true satisfaction. All the material possessions in the world can never replace the satisfaction of making a real difference in the lives of others. Let us therefore in the few days remaining for Christmas begin to do this by first exercising care and caution, by being considerate of the suffering of others and by reaching to the less fortunate in more than just a meaningful way.

