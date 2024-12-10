Latest update December 10th, 2024 1:00 AM
Dec 10, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh, once upon a time, deh had a government minister who decide he gon go to de doctor fuh a full checkup. De man walk in de office looking like he just lose he best friend and all he money at same time.
He look really down in de dumps. It was just left fuh he cry. He sit down, hold he head in he hand, and tell de doctor, “Doc, I in a bad state. Every time I look in de mirror, I feel like cryin’. Meh belly sagging like a hammock, meh face full of blotches like it tek sandblast, and meh losing meh hair on meh head in handfuls. Doc, I looking ugly bad and out of shape. Wah yuh think wrong wid me?”
De doctor sit down, watch he good, and then seh, “Honestly, I ain’t sure wah wrong wid yuh, but one ting I can tell yuh: yuh eyesight perfect!”
Dem boys seh, de minister lef de office more vex than when he walk in. De man seh, “Imagine I pay all dis money fuh hear dat!”
But de truth is, dis minister ain’t need no doctor fuh tell he wah wrong. He need some good old common sense and maybe a new mirror! Dem boys seh, some people does look everywhere else fuh de problem, but dem can’t handle de truth when it right in front dem face—literally!
So if yuh see yuh reflection looking rough, don’t blame de mirror. And if yuh can’t handle de answer, don’t ask de question!
Talk half. Leff half.
(Careful how you look into de mirror!)
Dec 10, 2024Kaieteur Sports – The Finals of the Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Badminton Tournament was held on Sunday evening at the National Gymnasium and several champions were crowned in the various...
Dec 10, 2024
Dec 10, 2024
Dec 10, 2024
Dec 10, 2024
Dec 10, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- It must be exhausting to live inside Bharrat Jagdeo’s head. The man wakes up every morning... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The election of a new Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS),... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]