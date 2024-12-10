Bids open for supervision of several school projects

Kaieteur News-During the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, several proposals were opened for secondary school projects being undertaken by the Ministry of Education.

The ministry had initially tendered for bids for the construction of the District 10 Secondary School, the Cottonfield Secondary School, the Kopinang Secondary School, the Kaneville Secondary School, the Dora Secondary School and for a block at the Cummings Lodge Secondary.

Following that, the ministry recently went out to tender seeking supervisory services for these projects. This publication understands that the supervision service is to ensure the contractors fulfill its contractual obligation and that the project is completed to standard.

Below are the companies and their bids:

(Bids open for supervision of several school projects)