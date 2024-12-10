Latest update December 10th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Bids open for supervision of several school projects

Dec 10, 2024 News

Kaieteur News-During the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, several proposals were opened for secondary school projects being undertaken by the Ministry of Education.

The ministry had initially tendered for bids for the construction of the District 10 Secondary School, the Cottonfield Secondary School, the Kopinang Secondary School, the Kaneville Secondary School, the Dora Secondary School and for a block at the Cummings Lodge Secondary.

Following that, the ministry recently went out to tender seeking supervisory services for these projects. This publication understands that the supervision service is to ensure the contractors fulfill its contractual obligation and that the project is completed to standard.

Below are the companies and their bids:

(Bids open for supervision of several school projects)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Champions crowned in Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Badminton Tournament

Champions crowned in Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Badminton Tournament

Dec 10, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Finals of the Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Badminton Tournament was held on Sunday evening at the National Gymnasium and several champions were crowned in the various...
Read More
Mahdia surges to ERC T10 Tapeball title

Mahdia surges to ERC T10 Tapeball title

Dec 10, 2024

Jalade Trim tallies 16 goals as GDF dominate in Maid Marian Wheat Up Women’s Cup

Jalade Trim tallies 16 goals as GDF dominate in...

Dec 10, 2024

Eagles, Ravens secure wins to start One Guyana Premier B/Ball League

Eagles, Ravens secure wins to start One Guyana...

Dec 10, 2024

Delroy Tyrrell turns in Record-Breaking Performances at Cortland Snow Flurries Invite

Delroy Tyrrell turns in Record-Breaking...

Dec 10, 2024

Ballers Empire takes inaugural Rockstone Street Classic Football championship    

Ballers Empire takes inaugural Rockstone Street...

Dec 10, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]