(ANUG debunks “malicious” Guyana Daily News article)

Dec 10, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor

ANUG takes note of a mischievous and malicious article issued by an online media platform “Guyana Daily News” with heading -AFC/ANUG hold Coalition Talks amid Internal Dissent-.

ANUG unequivocally state that we are indeed meeting, today, Dec 9, 2024, with the Alliance For Change (AFC) and plan to meet with the other political parties/groupings in Guyana in the immediate future.  ANUG categorically denies that we are in “COALITION” talks with the AFC and further, unswervingly, state that ANUG will not be in coalition talks with the AFC, PPP/C nor the PNC.  ANUG is committed to nation building and will leverage our resources for the benefit of ALL Guyanese whilst maintaining our political independence.

ANUG at its most recent press conference on Friday 6, 2024, did inform its members and the public at large that we will be reaching out to all political parties, the diplomatic missions, Civil Society, Trade Unions, NGOs and Governmental Agencies/Bodies, the Business Community and Private Individuals etc.

Our goal is to have input from all of Guyana as we develop policies and policy framework reflective of all of Guyana.

ANUG reiterates its most recent call for the fourth estate to do due diligence in presenting factual reports and desist from party propaganda.

Regards

A New and United Guyana

