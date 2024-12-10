$164M Contract signed for new Mahaicony fire station

Kaieteur News- The first ever fire station for Mahaciony in Region Five will cost government approximately $164 million to construct.

This is according to the Ministry of Home Affairs which signed $593 million in contracts on Monday for several infrastructure projects which include both capital investments and recurring works.

Currently, the closest fire stations supporting the Mahaicony area come from Mahaica and Onverwagt, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Signing the contracts with the construction firms at the Ministry’s Brickdam office was Permanent Secretary Mr. Andre Ally. According to the ministry, these projects aim to enhance public safety and improve operational efficiency and that it underscores the government’s commitment to advancing critical infrastructure and fostering development across Guyana.

Among the seven contracts signed, it was reported that AA Construction will be constructing an administrative building at the Lusignan Prison in Region Four, for $165,984,252.

The PS had signed over a $164,464,666 contract to KNV Designs, Construction, and Supplies to construct the Mahaicony Fire Station, while a contract for the Onderneeming Fire Station in Region Two will be done by Teon Peters Construction Services at a cost of $174,150,924.

Additionally, repairs to Officer Living Quarters at Fairs Rust will be done by Civil EC Engineering Solutions for $7,200,000, repairs to the Enmore Police Outpost will be executed by V. Ramlal Contracting Service for $2,525,500, and repairs to the Clonbrook Police Outpost will also be carried out by V. Ramlal Contracting Service at a cost of $2,677,000.

Further, a contract was signed for the supply and installation of Fire Pump for the Ministry of Home Affairs, and this will be supplied by contractor MS Trading for $2,600,000. The Permanent Secretary during his brief address to the contractors noted the importance of adhering to safety standards. He told them, “Every worker must be equipped properly, and we expect the highest quality in execution within the budget and timelines.”

According to the ministry, the PS highlighted the role of project engineers and supervisors as liaisons for smooth coordination and encouraged contractors to promptly address any challenges. This structure aims to promote open communication regarding any challenges that may arise during project execution, Mr. Ally related. “As the fiscal year concludes, the Ministry is prioritising the prompt commencement of these initiatives,” the ministry shared.

