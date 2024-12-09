Latest update December 9th, 2024 2:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

The beauty of cultural architecture

Dec 09, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor,

The building and development that is occurring in the Amerindian communities around the country is a great opportunity to showcase the culture and classic architecture of the indigenous communities of each area. The feel of the community will be retained and embraced by future generations, and the architecture will serve as a reminder of the rich cultural heritage of our first peoples. A great opportunity is the use of the architecture of the Benab for new schools. It will also encourage the students to learn of their architectural history and its significance. Other development projects can also embody the shared values and strong sense of community that is easily felt when amongst the Amerindian people. The building process itself is rooted in the values of shared experiences and shared community.

The use of traditional and classical architecture in other communities that have historically been associated with one of our Six Peoples will help to continue to tell the history of our country. Places such as Buxton, Portuguese Quarter, Calcutta and others are where such an architectural initiative could be easily undertaken during our nation’s transformation, showcasing the beauty of each of our Peoples in the context of our national culture.

The importance of architecture in culture and cultural development cannot be understated. Guyana has been blessed with diversity and prosperity. We now have an opportunity to enjoy sharing even more that which is unique and that which holds us together within our diverse cultural heritage.

Best regards,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

(The beauty of cultural architecture)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

WI go 1-0 up as Hope and Rutherford boss 295 chase

WI go 1-0 up as Hope and Rutherford boss 295 chase

Dec 09, 2024

Bangladesh Tour of the West Indies 2024… (ESPN Cricinfo) – Sherfane Rutherford’s maiden ODI century helped West Indies break their 11-match losing streak against Bangladesh with a...
Read More
Australia to play three Tests during 2025 tour of West Indies

Australia to play three Tests during 2025 tour of...

Dec 09, 2024

Terrence Ali National Open Championship commences December 13

Terrence Ali National Open Championship commences...

Dec 09, 2024

GCB clarifies Dec. 6 proposed CWI members meeting

GCB clarifies Dec. 6 proposed CWI members meeting

Dec 09, 2024

Dottin, Knight, Rana among big attractions at WPL 2025 auction

Dottin, Knight, Rana among big attractions at WPL...

Dec 09, 2024

Windies coach Sammy eyes clean, all-round performances in ODI series against Bangladesh

Windies coach Sammy eyes clean, all-round...

Dec 08, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]