The beauty of cultural architecture

Dear Editor,

The building and development that is occurring in the Amerindian communities around the country is a great opportunity to showcase the culture and classic architecture of the indigenous communities of each area. The feel of the community will be retained and embraced by future generations, and the architecture will serve as a reminder of the rich cultural heritage of our first peoples. A great opportunity is the use of the architecture of the Benab for new schools. It will also encourage the students to learn of their architectural history and its significance. Other development projects can also embody the shared values and strong sense of community that is easily felt when amongst the Amerindian people. The building process itself is rooted in the values of shared experiences and shared community.

The use of traditional and classical architecture in other communities that have historically been associated with one of our Six Peoples will help to continue to tell the history of our country. Places such as Buxton, Portuguese Quarter, Calcutta and others are where such an architectural initiative could be easily undertaken during our nation’s transformation, showcasing the beauty of each of our Peoples in the context of our national culture.

The importance of architecture in culture and cultural development cannot be understated. Guyana has been blessed with diversity and prosperity. We now have an opportunity to enjoy sharing even more that which is unique and that which holds us together within our diverse cultural heritage.

Best regards,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

