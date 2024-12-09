(Motorcyclist hospitalised after Barr Street, Kitty accident)

Latest update December 9th, 2024 2:00 AM
Dec 09, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- A motorcyclist is now receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after he was involved in a collision with a motorcar whose driver was under the influence of alcohol.
According to information provided by the Police, the incident occurred on Saturday evening near the Smart Aid 24 Hour Pharmacy on Barr Street, Kitty.
It involved motor cycle # CM 6623 ridden by Leon Giddings, and motorcar # PAJ 21 driven by Voshaun Manbodh, a member of the Guyana Fire Service.
Enquiries revealed that Manbodh was headed east on Bar Street while Giddings was headed west. As they proceeded to pass each other, the front of Giddings’s cycle collided with the right of the motorcar.
This resulted in Giddings falling to the ground and sustaining injuries. He was taken to the GPHC where he remains hospitalised. Both the car and bike were damaged in the collision.
Police conducted a Breathalyzer test on Manbodh, which showed that he had 0.27 micrograms of alcohol on his breath. Currently, CCTV footage from the scene is being reviewed as the investigations are ongoing.
