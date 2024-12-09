E-bike rider dies after colliding with car

Kaieteur News- An 18-year-old rider of an electronic cycle is now dead after he was involved in a collision with a motorcar at Tain Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice on Saturday evening.

Dead is Raj Mohan, a resident of Tain.

According to Police, the incident took place around 21:00hrs on Saturday, when motorcar #PAH 6222, driven by 19-year-old Samuel Subadar collided with Mohan’s e-bike.

Police inquiries revealed that Subadar was headed east along the southern lane of the Tain Public Road, at a fast rate, when he allegedly put on his right indicator light, then began to overtake a motor vehicle ahead of him. In the process of doing so, Mohan turned onto the road, riding across the northern drive lane into Subadar’s path.

Subadar applied his brakes, but his car did not stop in time and the front part of his vehicle collided with Mohan’s e-bike. The impact caused Mohan to be flung off of the e-bike, landing some distance away onto the surface of the road. This resulted in him sustaining injuries to his head and other parts of his body.

He was picked up by Police and taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is at Ramoo’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination as police continue their investigations.

