Latest update December 9th, 2024 2:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

E-bike rider dies after colliding with car

Dec 09, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- An 18-year-old rider of an electronic cycle is now dead after he was involved in a collision with a motorcar at Tain Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice on Saturday evening.

Dead is Raj Mohan, a resident of Tain.

E-bike rider dies after colliding with car

Raj Mohan. (E-bike rider dies)

According to Police, the incident took place around 21:00hrs on Saturday, when motorcar #PAH 6222, driven by 19-year-old Samuel Subadar collided with Mohan’s e-bike.

Police inquiries revealed that Subadar was headed east along the southern lane of the Tain Public Road, at a fast rate, when he allegedly put on his right indicator light, then began to overtake a motor vehicle ahead of him. In the process of doing so, Mohan turned onto the road, riding across the northern drive lane into Subadar’s path.

Subadar applied his brakes, but his car did not stop in time and the front part of his vehicle collided with Mohan’s e-bike. The impact caused Mohan to be flung off of the e-bike, landing some distance away onto the surface of the road. This resulted in him sustaining injuries to his head and other parts of his body.

He was picked up by Police and taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is at Ramoo’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination as police continue their investigations.

(E-bike rider dies after colliding with car)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

WI go 1-0 up as Hope and Rutherford boss 295 chase

WI go 1-0 up as Hope and Rutherford boss 295 chase

Dec 09, 2024

Bangladesh Tour of the West Indies 2024… (ESPN Cricinfo) – Sherfane Rutherford’s maiden ODI century helped West Indies break their 11-match losing streak against Bangladesh with a...
Read More
Australia to play three Tests during 2025 tour of West Indies

Australia to play three Tests during 2025 tour of...

Dec 09, 2024

Terrence Ali National Open Championship commences December 13

Terrence Ali National Open Championship commences...

Dec 09, 2024

GCB clarifies Dec. 6 proposed CWI members meeting

GCB clarifies Dec. 6 proposed CWI members meeting

Dec 09, 2024

Dottin, Knight, Rana among big attractions at WPL 2025 auction

Dottin, Knight, Rana among big attractions at WPL...

Dec 09, 2024

Windies coach Sammy eyes clean, all-round performances in ODI series against Bangladesh

Windies coach Sammy eyes clean, all-round...

Dec 08, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]