CPCE brings hope to the prison system

Dear Editor,

I challenge our readers to do some investigation into ‘prison reform.’ It is rife with ongoing research and I am sure that it will put into some perspective the recent launch of the Prison Service-CPCE ‘trade instructor training programme.’ This is a bold move in the right direction, and the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Government (PPP/C), and by extension, the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), must be applauded for “This initiative, the first of its kind in Guyana, (and) that was inaugurated recently in the conference room of the CPCE.”

Before much ado, and as I repeat my call for all to do some ‘reading up,’ I point to the fact that it is well established that some of the most successful types of ‘prison-reform’ programmes are ‘psychological, occupational-based, and education-focused’ ones that focus on the issues of the prisoner, in order to help them improve themselves and become ready to re-enter society, and become productive citizens. Much research has been done and the evidence is convincing and overwhelming that “Getting any education while incarcerated reduces the rate of recidivism by as much as 30 per cent.” Finer details show that “It’s more than double that for inmates who get a post-secondary education.” Overall, it is that acquiring at least some education beyond the high school level is key to a successful reintegration into society. So, this CPCE venture is bound to generate a whole lot of positives.

Concerning the programme, I read that “The inaugural cohort comprises 30 prison officers tasked with equipping inmates with vocational and technical skills to aid their rehabilitation and reintegration into society.” And concurring with the literature of the day, “Director of CPCE, Dr. Julie Jailall, commended the collaboration and emphasized the transformative power of education, explaining that “This programme reflects our commitment to advancing professional development and improving the capacity of instructors to deliver technical and vocational education that not only meets accredited standards but also serves as a vehicle for the rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates.”

Programme Coordinator, Ryan Samaroo, also made some telling remarks at the launch, when he “… highlighted the broader societal impact of the training … (emphasizing that) (This venture) is not merely a training initiative; it is an investment in the future of our society. The skills you (the participants) will gain will uplift your professional practice and contribute to the larger goal of transforming the lives of those under your instruction.”

Editor, I need not go into more details, as I want to really emphasize how salubrious this kind of mind-set is among those who are involved in the prison system. In today’s world “… prison service’s focus on correctional reform” … and training that equips personnel with “… the tools necessary for internal prisoner training, while providing opportunities for professional development.” The goal overall, as was pointed out is that “Through this programme, current needs will be met and there will be improved public confidence in the prison system.”

Afterall, time spent in prison should deter offenders from future crime or rehabilitate offenders by providing vocational training or wellness programs. Guyana must not allow for incarceration to lead to recidivism and unemployment due to human capital depreciation, exposure to hardened criminals, or societal and workplace stigma. Let’s remember that prisoners are people, and prisoners’ rights are human rights. So, protecting these rights is fundamental to our dignity as a society.

Yours truly,

Hargesh B. Singh

