Yung Bredda tours Guyana next weekend

Trinidadian Artiste, Yung Bredda (Yung Bredda tours Guyana next weekend)

Kaieteur News- Melo Entertainment and Ess Production has planned a Steamy weekend featuring the Benda Boss himself, Yung Bredda straight out of Trinidad.

Dancehall Latin Artiste, Gabyluv

The weekend begins with an event called "Steamy Friday" on December 13 at Elite Bar and Lounge, located on the ground floor of Jaigobin Hotel, Henrietta, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

DJ Magnum

Performing alongside "Yung Bredda" will be, DJ Hotty, DJ Primo, Fearless, Savage Vybz and Dancehall Latin Artiste, Gabyluv.

The following night all road leads to Braffman Ground, Grant Sand Road, Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD), for the ultimate party called Hawaii Christmas Edition. DJ Magnum will be joining the party at Soesdyke along with Guyanese Chutney singing sensation, AW Lyrical and Granny Ivy. Gabyluv and DJ Primo will also be there.

Tickets for the Hawaii Christmas Edition are only $3000 but wait, the tour does not end there.

On Sunday, December 15, Yung Bredda will be heading to City Vibz Bar and Lounge at Sussex Street for its eighth-year anniversary celebrations. Entry tickets begin at $2000 and a VIP upgrade is only $5000.

DJ Primo

Contact Melo Entertainment on 685-0372 for more information.

 

 

AW Lyrical

 

 

(Yung Bredda tours Guyana next weekend)

Granny Ivy.

