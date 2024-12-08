Port Kaituma to get $53M maternal waiting home

Kaieteur News- The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) has awarded a $53 million contract to GC Construction Inc. for the construction of a maternity waiting home at the Port Kaituma District Hospital in Region One.

On its website, NPTAB said that the construction firm was the most responsive bidder of the two bids that were received. The contract is valued $53, 309, 930.

At the recent sod-turning ceremony for the new Kato Hospital in Region Eight, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony had reiterated the importance of having maternal waiting homes constructed nearby the hinterland hospitals.

“Let’s say if someone was pregnant and they had to come to a hospital, it would be very challenging because if you are pregnant and you leave when you are going into labour more than likely by the time you get to the hospital, you will probably deliver the baby enroute to the hospital,” he said highlighting the challenges expectant mothers from far-flung villages face.

The Minister said that the approach was utilized in Region Nine.

“We have tried this in Region 9; it is working very well for us in Region 9; it is working very well for us in Region 1 and we want to make sure that at every hospital that we have gets this,” the Minister shared.

