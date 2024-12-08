New Amsterdam Rotary Club, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints collaborate for water improvement project in Berbice

Kaieteur News- The Rotary Club of New Amsterdam (RCNA) and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (CJCLDS) continued their fruitful partnership for the benefit of residents in Region Six.

The most recent collaboration for a water improvement project in Berbice schools and hospitals.

The two non-profit organisations acquired 12 water dispensers, installed them and handed them over to hospitals and schools in the East Berbice/ Corentyne; Region 6.

Eight of the dispensers were installed at the New Amsterdam Hospital, two at the Port Mourant Hospital, one each at the Tutorial Academy Secondary and the St. Therese Primary Schools.

A simple handing over ceremony was held at the New Amsterdam Hospital where Rotarians, church members, doctors, nurses, other hospital staff and visitors were present.

The RCNA is an August body with its motto “Making a difference”. Over time, it has been collaborating with the CJCLDS in many humanitarian ventures as they strive to make the country a better place.

Speaking at the simple ceremony, President of the RCNA Keine Read emphasized the organization pleasure in fulfilling one of its obligations in terms of water and sanitation. He expressed happiness that the RCNA has again teamed up with the CJCLDS to successfully execute a project for a humanitarian cause.

Read added that the RCNA is always looking for opportunities to make life easier and better for residents. “This project is a step up from what we were accustomed to doing. We use to just provide safe drinking water. Now we are giving you chilled water”. He said too that the RCNA is willing to take on more projects with bigger impact and more magnitude.

Speaking on behalf of the church, Elder Cory expressed his pleasure of working with the RCNA to complete another successful project.

He said as a church, it is their mandate to help and see mankind happy and they are willing to continue to assist in whatever way possible.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the New Amsterdam Hospital was Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jagroo. He thanked the RCNA and the CJCLDS for always going the extra mile to bring satisfaction and happiness to persons in the community.

He was happy that the two esteem organizations has once again partnered with the hospital in such a well thought out venture. He promised to ensure that the facilities are well taken care of.

Dr. Jagroo spoke of the many benefits of the project and the enormous benefits of water.

The activity was chaired by Rotarian Tajpaul Adjodhea who gave a background of the work of Rotary, which he says benefits all. “When we serve, we are helping all of humanity.” He thanked all those who contributed in one way or another to the success of the venture.

A number of schools and other organizations have benefited from the generosity of the two organizations. One successful project that was completed by the RCNA was helping to set up the ICU at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

The project coordinator was Rotarian Roger Greenidge.

(New Amsterdam Rotary Club, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints collaborate for water improvement project in Berbice)