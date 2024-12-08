(Miner buried alive after pit caves in at Region 7 backdam)

Latest update December 8th, 2024 4:55 AM

Dec 08, 2024 News

A mining pit in Guyana’s interior

Kaieteur News- A 46-year-old miner died on Saturday morning after a mining pit caved in and covered him at Aramu Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven. Dead is Oral Anthony Rouse of 58 Miles Mabura Road, Region Ten.

Police said that the mining pit incident occurred at around 09:30h.

“Initial investigations revealed that Rouse was employed by Alvin Higgins, a 49-year-old gold miner, to work on a four-inch land dredging operation at Aramu Backdam, with four other workers,” police said.

Kaieteur News understands that Rouse and his co-workers were working in a 25-foot-deep pit when one of the walls collapsed. His co-workers managed to escape but Rouse was buried alive.

He was buried for about 14 minutes before his workers were able to dig him out the pit. However, Rouse was motionless. He was removed and taken to the Bartica Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Investigations are ongoing.

