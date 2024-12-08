Latest update December 8th, 2024 4:55 AM
Dec 08, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- A 46-year-old miner died on Saturday morning after a mining pit caved in and covered him at Aramu Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven. Dead is Oral Anthony Rouse of 58 Miles Mabura Road, Region Ten.
Police said that the mining pit incident occurred at around 09:30h.
“Initial investigations revealed that Rouse was employed by Alvin Higgins, a 49-year-old gold miner, to work on a four-inch land dredging operation at Aramu Backdam, with four other workers,” police said.
Kaieteur News understands that Rouse and his co-workers were working in a 25-foot-deep pit when one of the walls collapsed. His co-workers managed to escape but Rouse was buried alive.
He was buried for about 14 minutes before his workers were able to dig him out the pit. However, Rouse was motionless. He was removed and taken to the Bartica Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.
Investigations are ongoing.
(Miner buried alive after pit caves in at Region 7 backdam)
Dec 08, 2024SportsMax – West Indies Head coach Darren Sammy exudes optimism and focus as his troops take aim at a possible sweep of their three-match ODI series against Bangladesh at Warner Park in St...
Dec 08, 2024
Dec 08, 2024
Dec 08, 2024
Dec 08, 2024
Dec 08, 2024
…Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- Dennis Chabrol asked Bharrat Jagdeo a simple question and Jagdeo responded with acrobatics... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The election of a new Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS),... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]