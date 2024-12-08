Latest update December 8th, 2024 4:55 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Immigration officer transferred after allegedly letting Brutus’ wife leave country

Dec 08, 2024 News

Immigration officer transferred after allegedly letting Brutus’ wife leave country

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Phiona Harris. (Immigration officer transferred)

Kaieteur News- Deputy Superintendent of Police, Phiona Harris, the officer-in-charge of operations at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) has been reportedly transferred from her post.

Kaieteur News has been reliably informed that Harris was transferred because of her alleged involvement in the departure of Adonika Aulder, the pregnant wife of embattled Assistant Police Commissioner, Calvin Brutus from the airport on Thursday.

Brutus and Aulder were both charged with numerous money laundering offences and are currently on bail.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is yet to release an official statement on the transfer, however, the Force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) in response to questions from the media said, “I reached out to DC Admin just now and was informed that the rank in question was not given a letter of posting.”

Kaieteur News understands that Deputy Superintendent Harris was not on duty at the time of Aulder’s departure.

Aulder is accused of acquiring $352,082,315 from her business’s bank account at Republic Bank in December 2023, knowing or having reasonable grounds to believe that the funds were derived from criminal activity.

On October 18, 2024, the High Court denied Aulder and her husband permission to travel to the United States of America (U.S.) for her medical treatment. However, on Thursday, Acting Chief Magistrate, Faith McGusty granted permission for the pregnant woman to leave the country for emergency medical treatment.

Aulder appeared before Magistrate McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court in the presence of her lawyer Eusi Anderson. The pregnant woman is expected to return to Guyana for her next court appearance on December 18, 2024.

(Immigration officer transferred after allegedly letting Brutus’ wife leave country)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Windies coach Sammy eyes clean, all-round performances in ODI series against Bangladesh

Windies coach Sammy eyes clean, all-round performances in ODI series...

Dec 08, 2024

SportsMax – West Indies Head coach Darren Sammy exudes optimism and focus as his troops take aim at a possible sweep of their three-match ODI series against Bangladesh at Warner Park in St...
Read More
Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Badminton Tournament underway

Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Badminton Tournament...

Dec 08, 2024

Ninvalle attends IBA Congress

Ninvalle attends IBA Congress

Dec 08, 2024

Penalty decides 2024 champion: Waramuri Primary conquers Marian to lift MVP Sports U11 trophy

Penalty decides 2024 champion: Waramuri Primary...

Dec 08, 2024

The Last Mohican: Why I’m stepping away from Sports Journalism in Guyana

The Last Mohican: Why I’m stepping away from...

Dec 08, 2024

Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Empowers Tourney

Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain...

Dec 08, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The Fungible Fandango

    …Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- Dennis Chabrol asked Bharrat Jagdeo a simple question and Jagdeo responded with acrobatics... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]