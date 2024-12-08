Immigration officer transferred after allegedly letting Brutus’ wife leave country

Kaieteur News- Deputy Superintendent of Police, Phiona Harris, the officer-in-charge of operations at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) has been reportedly transferred from her post.

Kaieteur News has been reliably informed that Harris was transferred because of her alleged involvement in the departure of Adonika Aulder, the pregnant wife of embattled Assistant Police Commissioner, Calvin Brutus from the airport on Thursday.

Brutus and Aulder were both charged with numerous money laundering offences and are currently on bail.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is yet to release an official statement on the transfer, however, the Force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) in response to questions from the media said, “I reached out to DC Admin just now and was informed that the rank in question was not given a letter of posting.”

Kaieteur News understands that Deputy Superintendent Harris was not on duty at the time of Aulder’s departure.

Aulder is accused of acquiring $352,082,315 from her business’s bank account at Republic Bank in December 2023, knowing or having reasonable grounds to believe that the funds were derived from criminal activity.

On October 18, 2024, the High Court denied Aulder and her husband permission to travel to the United States of America (U.S.) for her medical treatment. However, on Thursday, Acting Chief Magistrate, Faith McGusty granted permission for the pregnant woman to leave the country for emergency medical treatment.

Aulder appeared before Magistrate McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court in the presence of her lawyer Eusi Anderson. The pregnant woman is expected to return to Guyana for her next court appearance on December 18, 2024.

(Immigration officer transferred after allegedly letting Brutus’ wife leave country)