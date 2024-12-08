Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Empowers Tourney

One Guyana National Futsal Championship



Kaieteur Sports- In its inaugural year, the One Guyana National Futsal Championship, powered by the Government of Guyana has already begun to attract the might of Guyana’s corporate community.

Amongst the many entities that have already come on board, and some more expected to do so, the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain have come on board to support the players hugely.

Sharing remarks at the opening ceremony and march past of this historic championship with male and female teams competing, the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain CEO, Ms. Kiana Wilburg, announced that they will be sponsoring four motorcycles for four lucky players in the first instance.

The respective male and female Most Valuable Players will each receive a brand new motorcycle as will the Highest Goal Scorer and the Best Goalkeeper for the male segment of the championship, which has 64 teams contesting using the knock-out format. Six female teams will match skills for championship glory.

To resounding applause, Ms. Wilburg also announced that the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain will next year be sponsoring another Futsal Championship as they make their debut.

The teams were all told that to qualify, they have to finish in the top sixteen and that will be enough to earn them a spot.

The teams were all happy to hear such an announcement and certainly will be digging deep to qualify. Ms. Wilburg also informed that the prize monies will be similar to that of this inaugural One Guyana Futsal Championship.