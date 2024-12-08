BNick, Issibaby are Rude Boy’s brand ambassadors

Kaieteur News- Two upcoming artistes in Guyana, BNick and Issibaby are now part of the Rude Boy family.

The artistes were earlier this month signed by Rude Boy Guyana as its brand ambassadors in Guyana.

Rude Boy is an alcoholic beverage manufactured in the Dominican Republic but is available across the Caribbean and very popular among the Caribbean people.

According to the company’s official website, “Rude Boy represents a culture of individuality”.

​“The term Rude Boy comes from the Jamaican vernacular which means “bad boy” or “bad man”, the beverage company stated on its website while adding the term is deeply rooted in Jamaican and Caribbean culture.

“…The Rude Boy genre of music, dance, film and the arts has positively impacted social attitudes across the world bringing people from different cultures together”.

Apart from broadening its reach across the Caribbean, it has been supporting Caribbean artistes and Models.

BNick and Issibaby are among the latest addition to its family.

BNick is a rising dancehall star not only in Guyana but the Caribbean. His smooth voice along with deep and meaningful lyrics has gained him much popularity and his streams on YouTube are already in the millions.

One of his hits “Too Much” has amassed over 5.4 million views on YouTube alone.

Following his signing, he posted on his official Facebook Page, “BNick is now a Rude Boy meen saying please and thanks nomo, bare rudeness”.

Meanwhile, Issibaby is a Venezuelan born artiste but has been living and representing Guyana in its local music industry. In recent times, she too has gained popularity with her “dem-bow” and trap styled songs, especially among the growing Latina migrant community in Guyana.

