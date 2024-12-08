Recover Guyana Launches Green Entrepreneurship Programme for youth

Kaieteur News- Recover Guyana, a non-governmental organization (NGO) successfully launched the ENGAGE Project, a green entrepreneurship programme designed to empower youth across Guyana with tools, resources, and knowledge to initiate and maintain environmentally sustainable businesses in eco-tourism, renewable energy, waste management, organic farming and more.

In partnership with Scotiabank and Van Oord, ENGAGE will train over 150 Guyanese youth between the ages of 16-35 years in green technologies, eco-friendly innovations, and sustainable business practices offering up to 2 million Guyanese dollars in grants to support the most promising and viable business ideas.

ENGAGE will be piloted in January 2025 targeting 150 youth from regions; Region 3 – Essequibo Islands-West Demerara and Region 6 – East Berbice Corentyne through training and mentorship programmes. At its core, the project offers a comprehensive learning environment providing skills, resources, and networks needed to start and scale successful eco-friendly business models. Building on Recover Guyana’s commitment to environmental sustainability, ENGAGE forecasts nationwide expansion to all regions by 2026 creating a robust and widespread movement of young entrepreneurs.

The project is made possible with funding from corporate sponsors Scotiabank and Van Oord highlighting their collaborative commitment to building a greener and more prosperous Guyana where youth share a leading role in environmental responsibility and economic growth. In her company’s endorsement of the ENGAGE project, Nafeeza Gaffoor, Country Manager of Scotiabank Guyana said “Scotiabank is pleased to collaborate with Recover Guyana on its ENGAGE project, helping to provide opportunities for young people to build their skills, while at the same time promoting environmental sustainability. We are committed to investing in initiatives that help people rise up, become better off and change their circumstances so they can have successful futures. The ENGAGE Project not only aligns well with this focus, but also helps our young people learn sustainable practices, encouraging greener communities.”

Dutch offshore company Van Oord expressed their mandate to create a better world for future generations. The company stated “we are proud to announce our commitment to a social initiative, for which we are partnering with the NGO Recover Guyana. This NGO is led by Guyanese young professionals. Our goal is to empower nature and communities through creating new opportunities and possibilities for today’s world and for generations to come. Through Recover Guyana, we expect to maximize our positive impact on the vulnerable youths by providing them with the skills and knowledge needed for sustainable employment and positive community engagement. Therefore, this project fits perfectly with our value system and we cannot wait to see Recover’s work come into life.”

Dr. Dave Lalltoo, President of Recover Guyana reinforced the organization’s commitment to fostering innovation, environmental protection, and community resilience through the ENGAGE Project and many other initiatives. He explained that “by providing tailored training, mentorship, and funding opportunities, ENGAGE equips young people with the tools to turn their green business ideas into reality, creating lasting change for themselves, their communities, and Guyana as a whole.”

