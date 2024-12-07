Thrilling battles anticipated as ERC T10 Tapeball enters quarterfinal stage

Kaieteur Sports- Four teams will be eliminated on Saturday as the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) T10 Tapeball Harmony League enters the quarter-final stage at the Queen’s College Ground.

The penultimate match day is scheduled to start at 09:30h, and admission is free to all. The finals will be held at the Everest Cricket Club on Sunday, December 8.

On Friday, representatives from some teams meet with commissioners and the jerseys and caps that will be presented to the four teams who qualify for the finals.

The quarter-final fixtures are Strike Panthers vs. The Guards at 09:30h, Kings vs. Lil Rams at 11:30h, Movements Family (Mahdia) vs. CJIA Warriors at 13:30h, and The Organisation will face the winner of the first match at 15:30h.

The three winners and the loser with the best Net Run Rate in the tournament will progress to the semi-finals.

The tournament boasts exciting rewards, including a $500,000 prize for the champions, $250,000 for the runners-up, and $100,000 for each of the two semi-finalists.

Individual accolades of $60,000 each will be awarded for the Man of the Final, Most Runs, and Most Wickets, with trophies generously sponsored by Trophy Stall.

There will also be a prize of $100,000 for the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Through this initiative, the ERC aims to build lasting connections among participants, promote mutual respect, and strengthen community ties across Guyana.

