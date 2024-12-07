Teen allegedly kills miner at Kurutuka Village

Latest update December 7th, 2024 1:49 AM
Dec 07, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly killing a miner on Tuesday at Kurutuka Village, Upper Cuyuni River, Region Seven.
Reports are that the teen, Brian Roberts, brutally chopped 24-year-old Elijah Daniels.
Daniels, a miner of the Upper Cuyuni River village, was medevacked in a critical condition to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Wednesday. He arrived around 16:00hrs. and was admitted. He died at 19:00hrs. while receiving treatment.
Roberts was reportedly arrested on Thursday and is in custody at the Eteringbang Police Station.
Police said that Daniels was in a common-law relationship with the Roberts’ 17-year-old sister. The trio lived together.
Reports are that on Tuesday, Roberts arrived at the home intoxicated at about 21:00h. He reportedly saw his sister sleeping in a hammock and dealt her two lashes with a cutlass.
Police were told that the young lady ran into the bushes and hid from her brother.
Ten minutes later, Daniels arrived and the suspect unleashed a brutal attack on him, chopping him multiple times to the face before running away.
The young woman left her hiding place and found Daniels bleeding profusely. She then alerted relatives and he was taken to the health outpost in the village.
The medic stationed there treated her and referred Daniels to GPHC where he died.
Investigations are ongoing.
