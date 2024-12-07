Guyana bids farewell to Chinese Ambassador Guo Haiyan

Kaieteur News- China’s Ambassador to Guyana Guo Haiyan on Wednesday said that she is committed to advancing Guyana-China relations to ensure the prosperity of both countries during a farewell reception held at the Pegsaus Hotel’s Atlantic Conference Room.

Ambassador Haiyan is departing Guyana following the completion of her three-year tenure.

Ambassador Haiyan during her speech on Wednesday said, “I feel exceptionally fortunate to have been present during such a transformative era, witnessing incredible development of Guyana and the landmark achievements in China-Guyana relations. What resonated with me deeply was that a local official told me that I’m not just a witness of Guyana’s development but more like a participant in this remarkable chapter.”

Looking back on the past three years, Ambassador Guo reflected on three key developments in China-Guyana relations: confidence, determination, and patience.

“No matter where I go, Guyana will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will remain committed to advancing China-Guyana relations. I wish both China and Guyana prosperity and strength, happiness and well-being for our peoples, and enduring friendship between our two countries,” the diplomat said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mark Phillips, in a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office said, “As you prepare to embark on a new chapter in your distinguished career, we take a moment to reflect on the significant contributions you have made to the strengthening of the ties between our two nations.”

Ambassador Haiyan’s tenure was highlighted by several historic milestones, notably the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Guyana and China. The milestone provided an opportunity to reflect on the enduring friendship and cooperation between the two countries, with strong emphasis on Guyana’s continued support for China’s One China policy.

Throughout her tenure, Ambassador Haiyan played a pivotal role in advancing bilateral relations across various sectors. The statement said that under Ambassador Haiyan’s stewardship, trade between Guyana and China saw significant growth, creating new avenues for business and investment on both sides. Additionally, the Ambassador facilitated major infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges, and buildings, which have transformed Guyana’s landscape.

The 2022 Civil Air Transport Agreement, signed by Ambassador Haiyan, marked another key achievement, enhancing transportation links between the two nations and promising to boost tourism and trade.

In the fields of agriculture and healthcare, Chinese expertise and support have helped modernize farming practices and improve food security, while also contributing vital medical resources and expertise to help Guyana address health challenges, particularly during the global pandemic.

Ambassador Haiyan’s tenure also saw a strong focus on education, with cultural exchange programs and scholarships that allowed Guyanese students to study in China. These programs are expected to cultivate future leaders who will continue to build on the strong foundation of bilateral relations.

One of the most notable aspects of her leadership was the promotion of renewable energy initiatives, with growing cooperation in green technology to support Guyana’s commitment to sustainable development.

(Guyana bids farewell to Chinese Ambassador Guo Haiyan)